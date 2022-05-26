Job Fair

 Prince George County Public Schools will hold a spring career fair on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prince George School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George, Va., 23875.

This career fair aims to connect job seekers with opportunities across various departments within Prince George County Public Schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. During the day-long event, attendees will be able to learn more about the departments that help support the daily operations of our schools, including:

Teachers & Paraprofessionals

Food & Nutrition Services

Operations & Maintenance

Pupil Transportation

Custodial Services, and more!

Alongside Support Services positions, teaching and instructional opportunities remain available, and staff will be on-hand to share information related to those positions during the career fair. 

PGCPS continues to offer stipends to candidates hired for the following positions:

Special Education Teacher - $2,000

Career & Technical Education for

Credit Teacher - $1,500

Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding - $450

Appointments are now being accepted for our career fair. Attendees are encouraged to register early to ensure they receive their desired time slot, as session times can fill quickly. To schedule a time to meet with our team, visit our website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/jobfairs/.

While appointments are suggested, walk-in visitors will be able to attend this event on Thursday, May 26. Job seekers can email questions about these upcoming job fairs to jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us.

Learn more about employment opportunities with Prince George County Public Schools anytime by visiting our website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/careers/.