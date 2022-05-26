Prince George County Public Schools will hold a spring career fair on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prince George School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George, Va., 23875.
This career fair aims to connect job seekers with opportunities across various departments within Prince George County Public Schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. During the day-long event, attendees will be able to learn more about the departments that help support the daily operations of our schools, including:
Teachers & Paraprofessionals
Food & Nutrition Services
Operations & Maintenance
Pupil Transportation
Custodial Services, and more!
Alongside Support Services positions, teaching and instructional opportunities remain available, and staff will be on-hand to share information related to those positions during the career fair.
PGCPS continues to offer stipends to candidates hired for the following positions:
Special Education Teacher - $2,000
Career & Technical Education for
Credit Teacher - $1,500
Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding - $450
Appointments are now being accepted for our career fair. Attendees are encouraged to register early to ensure they receive their desired time slot, as session times can fill quickly. To schedule a time to meet with our team, visit our website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/jobfairs/.
While appointments are suggested, walk-in visitors will be able to attend this event on Thursday, May 26. Job seekers can email questions about these upcoming job fairs to jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us.
Learn more about employment opportunities with Prince George County Public Schools anytime by visiting our website at http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/careers/.
