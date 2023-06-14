USDA Reminds producers to file crop acreage reports

Producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after spring planting should contact the Brunswick County FSA Office at (434) 848-2223 to make an appointment. Maps are available upon request. Listed below are the final acreage reporting dates:
July 15th – perennial forage (except NAP covered forage), broccoli, soybeans, corn, most vegetables, tobacco, and all other crops
July 31st - hemp
August 15th – fall planted cabbage
In order to maintain program eligibility and benefits, you must file timely acreage reports. Failure to file an acreage report by the crop acreage reporting deadline may cause ineligibility for future program benefits. FSA will not accept acreage reports provided more than a year after the acreage reporting deadline.
To file a crop acreage report, you will need to provide:
Crop and crop type or variety.
Intended use of the crop.
Number of acres of the crop.
Map with approximate boundaries for the crop.
Planting date(s).
Producer shares.
Irrigation practice(s).
Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable.
Other information as required.
Acreage Reporting Details The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
When Reporting Organic Crops, You must also provide a current organic plan, organic certificate or documentation from a certifying agent indicating an organic plan is in effect. Documentation must include:
name of certified individuals
address
telephone number
effective date of certification
certificate number
list of commodities certified
name and address of certifying agent
a map showing the specific location of each field of certified organic, including the buffer zone acreage.
Crop Reporting Reminders for Producers Covered by Crop Insurance You have a lot at stake in making sure your crop insurance acreage reporting is accurate and on time. If you fail to report on time, you may not be protected. If you report too much acreage, you may pay too much premium. If you report too little acreage, you may recover less when you file a claim.
Crop insurance agents often say that mistakes in acreage reporting are the easiest way for producers to have an unsatisfactory experience with crop insurance. Don’t depend on your agent to do this important job for you. Your signature on the bottom of the acreage reporting form makes it, legally, your responsibility. Double-check it for yourself.
