Utility company makes donation to Dinwiddie food pantries

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Southside Electric Cooperative, a non-profit electric distribution company that serves 18 counties in central and southern Virginia, made a $500 contribution to the Dinwiddie Food Pantry along with 22 other food banks across its service territory to help residents who are unsure about their next meals.
“Unfortunately, many families face hunger and food insecurity every day, problems that have worsened during COVID-19 and its related economic downturn. Community food banks are on the front lines helping these families. The Cooperative wants to support their important work and hopes these donations will replenish their shelves as they provide nutritious meals for area residents struggling to have enough to eat,” said Lloyd Lenhart, SEC’s director of community relations in a release.
In a press release, the cooperative referenced an article showing that rural areas are hit the hardest with food insecurity and that Feed America had estimated 842,870 Virginians, including 233,530 children, struggled with hunger in 2020.
The company has made numerous other efforts to fight hunger in the area. A $15,000 donation was made by the SEC along with banking partner CoBank last month to Farmville Area Community Emergency Services. Earlier this month, SEC employees donated canned goods and other nonperishables to the SEC’s annual Christmas drive to support local food banks.
Many efforts and food donations made by the cooperative this year were spearheaded by SEC Community Relations Coordinator Joy Stump who served as the Prince Edward Christmas Mother this year helping provide hats, gloves, toys, books and other items to more than 250 area children.
“It is such a joy to help others at Christmas and throughout the year. This year has been especially difficult for so many families because of COVID-19 and the related job cutbacks,” Stump said. “Helping our communities is part of the foundation at SEC. I truly appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the team doing that.”
The cooperative started in 1937 by local residents in need of electricity and today sponsors events, donates to school programs, offers scholarships and supports non-profits. It provides 5,770 services to 55,000 homes and has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.