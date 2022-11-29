By Terry Harris
On Monday evening, Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), 61, passed away after a long battle with cancer, his office announced.
His passing came just a few short weeks after winning reelection to Congress, where he represented Virginia’s 4th District.
“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement late Monday night.
"Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013," Rountree added. "Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered the United States and Virginia flags to be immediately flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings in the Commonwealth in memory and respect for Congressman Donald McEachin and to remain so until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The Democratic Party of Virginia released a statement concerning McEachin's passing.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Don McEachin, a dedicated statesman and proud Virginian. The loss of the Congressman is a tragedy to our Country and Commonwealth.
Donald McEachin was a pioneer and leader in Virginia. Serving in the House of Delegates, the State Senate, and as a Congressman, he embodied the meaning of public service, fighting for the most vulnerable citizens, defending the rights of all Virginians, and being a steadfast champion for the environment.
A person of faith, Donald embodied the definition of service. He had a kind and generous heart; and for so many people, he was a voice of reason, and a man who listened to you, always showing compassion and care. He was wealthy in the only way that truly matters, with an abundance of friends and allies who loved and respected him. We could always count on him to give sound advice and guidance. His voice will be deeply missed.
The Democratic Party of Virginia is thankful for the life and legacy of Congressman Donald McEachin and extend its sincere sympathies to his wife, Colette, and the entire McEachin family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.