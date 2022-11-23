Vickie Kwasny, of South Hill, won the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital September Team Member of the Month award for her STAR (Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships) service. Kwasny has worked at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital for almost five years and is a dietary aide.
A patient nominated Kwasny because of her excellent customer service.
“Ms. Vickie went out of her way to address my dietary needs,” the nomination read. “She offered insightful suggestions and in a knowledgeable, friendly manner, and was very flexible to meet my nutritional needs.”
Her team was not surprised.
“Vickie has always had a high standard of patient care,” said Jennifer Ferguson, R.D. “She enjoys helping the patients to ensure all their needs are met.”
Kwasny has a great attitude and gives 100% on the job. She gets satisfaction from her work as well.
“I love my job,” Kwasny said. “I didn’t treat her differently than any other patient. Meals are the only thing patients look forward to while they’re here, so I am kind to them and remember they are hurting.”
Kwasny has been in hospital and children’s nutrition as a food service worker most of her life. She retired as a director but still works full time.
“I’ve seen a lot of hospitals, and this is a good one,” she said.
She enjoys traveling, boating and spending time with family in the area.
Kwasny received the STAR service award, a STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wants for the month of October and a $40 gift card.
Other employees nominated in September were DeeAnna Forbes in employee health, Christy Reese in materials management, Jason Smith in information technology, and Sherri Wagner in acute care.
