VDOT: Traffic Changes Around Central State Hospital

The VDOT anticipates a shutdown of 7th Avenue between Albemarle Street and the parking lot at Fort Gregg between 8/7 and the end of September.  Fort Gregg will remain accessible during this time.  Fort Whitworth further north will be closed to the public.  It will then partially re-open to allow access for visitors to Fort Whitworth from late September until the completion of the full replacement hospital construction project in late 2026.  Maps can be viewed on the Dinwiddie County government website.