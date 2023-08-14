The VDOT anticipates a shutdown of 7th Avenue between Albemarle Street and the parking lot at Fort Gregg between 8/7 and the end of September. Fort Gregg will remain accessible during this time. Fort Whitworth further north will be closed to the public. It will then partially re-open to allow access for visitors to Fort Whitworth from late September until the completion of the full replacement hospital construction project in late 2026. Maps can be viewed on the Dinwiddie County government website.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chesterfield 19-year-old Dies After Being Shot in the Head while driving on I-85 in Dinwiddie County
- Dinwiddie Man Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder in the 2018 Death of His 17-year-old Cousin
- Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS Assistant Chief Promotion
- Way To Go Dinwiddie Americans
- Federal Government Funds Plan to Refund Virginians Stolen Food Stamps Benefits
- VDOT: Traffic Changes Around Central State Hospital
- Dinwiddie Americans to the World Series
- Governor’s statement on VDOE’s updated model policies
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.