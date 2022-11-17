Contributed
Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations were in full swing in Richmond and across the nation to honor those who served and sacrificed for our country.
The 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial celebrated and recognized those who served in the U.S. armed forces. Veterans of all branches of the military and from all across the commonwealth were present on Friday, Nov. 11, to show support and gratitude to each other.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and military officers all expressed their appreciation to those in uniform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.