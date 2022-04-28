Virginia Department of Education offers virtual training for parents of children with disabilities

A free training, via virtual two sessions for parents sponsored by the Virginia Department of Education will be held on Wednesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The training is available to parents and families of children with disabilities and special needs. The purpose of the training will be to assist parents with understanding the keys to their child’s academic success, decisions parents should make regarding their child’s educational path, critical decision points and when they should be made, along with information needed to make well informed decisions for your child.
Registration is available at https://doe-virginia-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register
Instructions on accessing both sessions will be emailed upon registration.
