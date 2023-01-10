Virginia’s minimum wage set to increase to $12 January 1, 2023

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Several states, including Virginia, will raise their minimum wages starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour. The current minimum wage rate is $11, which will last until January 1, 2023. Virginia's minimum wage increase is part of a law passed in 2020 that raises the minimum wage gradually until it reaches $15 an hour in 2026.
Although many look forward to the desperately needed commonwealth’s minimum wage increase, some business owners are concerned with how the increase can negatively impact their businesses. Many have attested to still having difficulty attempting to rebuild their businesses after the Covid epidemic put a strain on them.
The expected schedule for Virginia's minimum wage increases is as follows:
- From January 2023 to January 2025: $12
- From January 2025 to January 2026: $13.50
- From January 2026 to January 2027: $15
Virginia isn’t the only state seeing this increase. In total, 27 states will see a minimum wage increase in the new year.
