Virginia State University Alumni Weekend 2022

Whether you graduated 5, 10, 20, or 50 years ago, Virginia State University invites you to come celebrate Alumni Weekend. This the graduation classes years ending in “2” and “7,” will be honored, with special recognition to the Golden Trojan Class of 1972.
Due to the pandemic the class of 1972 missed out on their 50th reunion. The Golden Trojan Classes of 1970 & 1971 will also be recognized.
There will be opportunities to reconnect with old friends, recapture fond memories and hear campus updates from the VSU Administration.
