Virginia State University breaks ground on $120 million academic center

In a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 22, VSU introduced the Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons building, named for a founder of the university, a building that will provide “transformational academic experiences,” the university said.
The building is named for Alfred W. Harris, a Black attorney and delegate in the General Assembly who in 1882 sponsored a bill to charter Virginia Normal and Collegiate Institute, which became Virginia State, a historically Black university in Ettrick with 4,300 students.
This will be the largest building in the university’s history, a $120 million academic facility that will house 110 offices, 40 classrooms, a theater, gym and pool. The Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons replaces Daniels Gymnasium, which was home to the men’s and women’s basketball teams until the 6,000-seat Multi-Purpose Center opened in 2016. The university’s ultimate plan calls for building new athletic fields and outdoor basketball courts where Daniels currently stands.
Within the next ten years, the university plans to build, renovate and reimage other buildings along the campus as well, to include adding 500 dormitory beds, and building a 30,000-square-foot building at the north end of University Avenue near the baseball and football fields. This would serve as a welcome center, admissions building and alumni meeting space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.