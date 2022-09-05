Virginia State University President expresses appreciation to President Biden for bold loan forgiveness move

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Dr. Makola Abdullah expressed his gratitude for the White House's news that up to $20,000 in debt would be forgiven for students who receive Pell Grant money for their tuition and other fees and $10,000 for non-Pell students in a letter posted on the Virginia State University’s website. According to Abdullah's letter, the typical average for borrowers who have finished their studies is roughly $29,000 in student loans, while 69% of current VSU freshmen are completely qualified for Pell Grants.
"Today’s news makes a tremendous difference to thousands of Trojans who worked hard to earn a transformative education and have faced the burden of debt connected to that privilege," Abdullah's letter read. "The Virginia State University administration is appreciative to the Biden administration for this bold move which will help to change the financial trajectory of millions of graduates," Abdullah's letter concluded. "We are immensely grateful. "
The Biden plan would reduce monthly payments for undergraduate loans in half and create an income-driven repayment schedule with a maximum on payments at 5% of the borrower's discretionary income. Additionally, it gives credit toward loan forgiveness to any borrower who is or was in the military, worked for a nonprofit organization, or was employed by the federal, state, municipal, or tribal governments.
