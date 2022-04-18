VSP seeks public's assistance in locating escapee

By Terry Harris
One patient, Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29 year old African American male, was still being actively sought by City and State Police on the evening of April 17 following his escape from Eastern State Hospital in James City County.
Wilkerson is considered armed and dangerous.
A second patient identified as Austin Preston Leigh, 31 year old white male, also escaped, and was taken into custody by Chesapeake police Department at 5:45 that afternoon.
According to information from Virginia State Police, both were convicted felons with outstanding warrants on file, but the two did not know each other.
Anyone with information on Wilkerson, or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800, #77, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
