VSU cancels men’s and women’s basketball season

PETERSBURG, Va -- The 2020-2021 season for both the men’s and women’s basketball team at Virginia State University has been canceled due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the commonwealth and elsewhere, the college announced last week.
“After thorough consideration and the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases across the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation, the Virginia State University Department of Athletics has chosen to opt out of the 2020-2021 basketball season.” stated the college in a press release.
VSU basketball athletes were expected to return to campus on Dec.1 for COVID testing and sports medicine education sessions. The upcoming season would have been on a modified schedule including 16 games, ten of which were against schools in the same division and the remaining games being cross-divisional.
"This was a difficult decision, however the VSU Athletics Administration has been consistent in our messaging; the student-athletes, coaches and staff continue to be our top priority," said Associate VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Peggy Davis. "Their health, safety, and well-being are non-negotiable."
The Trojans men’s basketball team marked several milestones last season including claiming the CIAA Northern Division Title. VSU also made program history by gaining their 2,000th franchise win, and Coach Blow had earned his 200th career victory as a basketball coach.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the 2020 March Madness tournaments short, VSU was ranked 7th in the NCAA DII Atlantic Region and achieved a 19-9 overall record. VSU’s women’s team finished the season 10-20 and a 4-11 record in CIAA play.
Virginia Commonwealth University,another local univeristy, is continuing to compete in the current season for both men’s and women’s basketball while maintaining safety guidelines. Their men’s basketball team holds a 4-2 record while their women’s team currently holds a 2-2 record.
VSU Athletics stated that they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 cases while following current federal, state, local, NCAA, and campus guidelines “to ensure that the safest practices and procedures are followed.”
