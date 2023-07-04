VSU Is Recognized for Its Outstanding Support of First-Generation College Students

(From Staff Reports)
Virginia State University was selected to participate in a network of schools committed to advancing the success of its first-generation college students.
Virginia State University has been recognized for its outstanding support of first-generation college students. The University has been selected to participate in the First Scholars Network, which provides additional support and resources to advance student success at institutions of higher education. VSU is one of 76 colleges nationwide chosen by the Center for First-Generation Student Success based on its demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students. The network supports the universities by establishing communities of practice, gaining knowledge of resources, and establishing peer networks.
“At Virginia State University, 69% of our students are designated as first-generation or low-income college students. The First Scholars Network will help us to radically transform their student experience,” said Mr. Danny Giles, VSU Associate Director of Trio Student Support Service. “This additional resource will provide even greater directed support to ensure their continued success.”
During the first year of active engagement in the First Scholars Network, institutions commit to building a foundational understanding of first-generation student success through participating in monthly workshops, networking, and professional development opportunities, sharing knowledge and resources, and contributing to a peer community. Upon completing the first phase, the universities advance through the remaining three phases. “Being named as a First Scholars Network Member is an exciting opportunity for these institutions to join a dedicated community of professionals prepared to share evidence-based practices and resources, troubleshoot challenges, generate knowledge, and continue to advance the success of first-generation students across the country,” said Dr. Kevin Kruger, president, and CEO of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA).
VSU is one of 76 schools selected for this honor. The Center for First-generation Student Success is an initiative of NASPA and The Suder Foundation. The Center recently announced a commitment to serving over 700 institutions through the Network in the next five years.
