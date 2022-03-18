VSU to offer University’s first fully online four-year degree program

Virginia State University announces the University’s first ever four-year fully online undergraduate degree program. The new fully online Hospitality Management degree is also the first fully online hospitality bachelor's degree offered at any public university in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The online Hospitality Management degree is one of three new online programs approved at Virginia State University. The Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Special Education program has expanded and now offers a fully online option.
Over the past two years, VSU has expanded its course offerings to include FIVE fully online programs: Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Hospitality Management, Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Nursing, Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Special Education, Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Administration & Supervision, and Certification in Homefront Readjustment for the Armed Forces.
For more information on the VSU online programs, visit https://www.vsu.edu/online.
