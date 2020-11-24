What are Northam’s new COVID restrictions

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Gov. Ralph Northam has announced new COVID restrictions that have been effective since Midnight on Sunday November 15.
Virginia is averaging 1,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases per day while all five of the Commonwealth’s health regions are reporting a positivity rate over five percent. Hospitalizations have also increased statewide by more than 35 percent in the last four weeks.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” said Governor Northam in a release. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”
According to a press release given by the Governor's office on Nov. 13, the following restrictions will be implemented.
Reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
● Expansion of mask mandate for Virginians aged five and over which expands the current mask mandate which requires all aged 10 and over to wear face coverings indoors.
● Requiring essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, to adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. Violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor.
● On-site alcohol curfew: The sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in anywhere. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight.
