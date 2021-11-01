What’s on the ballot for Dinwiddie?

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- On Nov. 2, Richmond will hear the concerns of the residents of Dinwiddie County loud and clear when they go to the ballot box to make their choice for Governor in addition to their General Assembly representatives.
GOVERNOR: Polls are showing that Former Gov. Terry Mcauliffe (D) is neck-to-neck with competitor Glenn Youngkin (R) for the 2021 gubernatorial governor’s race.
According to Mcauliffe’s campaign website, the former governor hopes to invest $2 billion annually in education to raise teacher pay and give every 3 and 4-year-old in need access to pre-k, ban the sale of assault weapons and close lethal loopholes for gun sales, strengthening Medicaid and implement a reinsurance program to lower health insurance premiums, protect reproductive freedoms, accelerate a path to 100% clean energy by 2035, invest in energy efficiency, decarbonize Virginia’s transportation sector among other initiatives that can be read at terrymcauliffe.com/issues/.
According to Youngkin’s campaign website, the Republican opponent hopes to eliminate Virginia’s Grocery Tax and Suspending the Recent Gas Tax Hike for 12 Months, cut income taxes by doubling the standard deduction and cut taxes on veteran retirement pay, ban critical race theory, create at least 20 innovation charter schools across the K-12 spectrum, action against forced unionization, gut business regulations by 25%, fully fund law enforcement and protect qualified immunity for our law enforcement.
DISTRICT 63: Incumbent Lashrecse Aird (D) is competing with conservative business owner Kim Taylor (R) for the Virginia District 63 Delegate seat.
Aird, who became the youngest woman ever elected to the Virginia House of Delegates when she ran for her seat in 2015, supports a legislative agenda that includes universal preschool education, equal pay and reproductive freedom for women, increasing veteran care including tax cuts for veterans, 30% renewable energy by 2030 and strengthening law enforcement departments along with their outreach into communities. More about Aird can be found at https://airdfordelegate.com/speaker/issues/issues/.
Taylor looks to unseat Aird and address a legislative agenda that includes keeping taxes low and regulations at a minimum, expanding broadband, expanding telemedicine, increasing price transparency, pushing for competition in healthcare markets, school choice, reopening schools and opposing any agenda to defund the police. More info on Taylor can be found at https://kimtaylorva.com/issues/.
DISTRICT 75: For the 75th House District Seat of Virginia, incumbent Rosyln Tyler (D) faces off against H. Otto Wachsmann Jr. (R).
Tyler’s legislative agenda includes focusing on SOL reform to allow teachers to be creative in the classroom, increasing the minimum wage amount to 10 dollars and measures to help women seek equal pay for equal work, supporting affordable health care coverage and affordable prescription drugs, assistance for family caregivers and long term care and supporting the Agriculture and Forestry Industry having “a 100% voting record in supporting Farm Bureau Legislative agenda”. More can be found out about Tyler at https://www.delegatetyler.com/page/legislative-priorities.
Wachsmann Jr.’s legislative agenda includes lowering taxes, protecting gun rights, increasing access to high speed internet for schools, identifying incentives to attract healthcare practitioners into the district and looking further into the healthcare payor system. More can be found out about Wachsmann Jr.’s agenda at https://www.ottowachsmann.com/priorities.
