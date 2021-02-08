Willows Bend Farm alleviates stress, anxiety, pain and depression

By Zach Armstrong
Dinwiddie, Va -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a mental toll on everyone, the products and services from Willows Bend Farm just off of highway 85 are incredibly useful to put one’s mind at ease.
Willows Bend Farm offers essential oils both made from the business or ones that customers can create on their own, herbs that are either culinary or medicinal, coffees and teas, and other oils used for the purpose of aromatherapy. Products and services offered are meant to cure feelings of sleeplessness, pain, stress and anxiety.
Aromatherapy is an ancient healing modality from India that works through one’s bloodstream and limbic system. Molecules from essential oils are so small that they enter the bloodstream by smelling them which can be used to treat such things as Alzheimer's and depression.
The farm also serves as an education center. Children and students will often come to learn about permaculture and how to grow things. Classes are also offered under the topics of cooking, home arts, herbs, aromatherapy and even how to make an authentic Moroccan meal from scratch.
A statement from the farm’s website reads “is more than just a place of business, it is a way of life. Our farm works with nature instead of against. We don't use chemicals; instead, we create environments in which predatory insects thrive, shallow rooted weeds are allowed to grow, and fertilizer comes from the plants themselves. This is not a new approach. It is the old tried and true way of farming. It requires a lot more patience and attention to the plants, but the effort is well worth it.”
Business owner Alisa Strung received her business license in 2009 to specialize in organic greenhouse plant growing. To provide income year-round, Strung began selling essential oils and herbs years later which she had already done for herself.
Visitors can also take a look at the farm’s six peacocks.
The farm is located at 20413 Carson Rd. and appointments can be made along with other information at https://www.willowsbendfarm.com. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. although dinners, classes may be outside of those hours.
