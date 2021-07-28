By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A single-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 460 July 25 in Dinwiddie killed a woman.
At around 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road. An investigation found that a 2007 Chevrolet coupe was driving west when the vehicle ran off the road to the left before overturning and running against a tree.
Amy Clark, 49, of the Ford area was driving while not wearing a seatbelt and died of injuries on the scene.
