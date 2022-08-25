Shirley M. Lewis, 79, of Amelia, VA, passed peacefully on Thursday, July
28, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lena A. Rode and James
F. Lewis, and her brothers, Robert M. Lewis and Frank James Lewis. Shirley
is survived by her brother, James E. Lewis; her sister, Lena Pearl
Spithaler (Dan); her sisters-in-law, LaVerna Lewis and Becky Lewis; seven
nieces and nephews, 21 great-nieces and nephews, 20 great-great-nieces and
nephews, and Lena Rode's husband, Robert Rode.
Shirley was a kind, loving woman, and her family fondly remembers how she
loved to laugh. She especially loved interacting with the children around
her and in her family. She was a great helper, especially with shelling
butterbeans and peas, carefully tucking in the bedcovers, and making a
strong cup of coffee in the morning. Shirley also collected dolls from all
over the world.
The family did not host a public visitation but had graveside funeral services on Monday, August 8, 2022, at White Oak UMC Cemetery, 9516 White Oak Church Road, Wilsons, VA 23894. The family wishes a special thank you to the staff of Amelia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824.
