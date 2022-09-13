Happy almost-Fall, y’all! I admit I’m not quite ready for the “everything pumpkin spice” season of the year to begin, so today, let’s talk about frittatas! If you’ve never made one, I challenge you to try it, because besides being fun to make and eat – and delicious! - frittatas rank right up there among the quickest, easiest, most versatile dishes you can make.
Once you master your first Queenie-style frittata - which probably will take about 30 minutes including time for selecting your ingredients – you’ll have the perfect response when asked what’s for breakfast… brunch… a group… eating alone… or even for an impromptu informal supper!”
The first time I made one, I actually thought I had “invented” something new and wonderful. I was very young, hungry, in a hurry, and didn’t feel like folding and flipping an omelet. When I threw my favorite omelet “fillings” over the eggs everything looked so pretty, I thought, “Hey! Why don’t I just put a lid over this and let the eggs set without all that flipping and stuff?” It was beautiful and delicious and I was so proud - until I discovered later that basically what I had made was a frittata – and they’ve been around for a VERY long time!
If you aren’t familiar with frittatas, they’re kind of like omelets – only flat. They’re also a bit like quiches – only with no crust. (Great if you’re into curbing carbs.) They even look like crustless egg pizzas. And as long as you have eggs, you can make them with just about ANYTHING. I prefer whole eggs, though some people use a mixture of whole eggs and egg whites or even eggbeaters.
What to use for a filling is a very different story. You truly can use nearly anything if you follow a few basic rules. Always sauté the veggies you’re using first. Squeeze out extra liquid if you’re using greens that sweat out water. And always, always, ALWAYS pre-cook any meats you’re using, because the cooking time for a frittata just isn’t long enough for uncooked meats.
I looked up a brief history of frittatas thinking I’d be sharing the definitive answer to what makes a frittata a “real” frittata. Wrong. Most experts seem to agree that they originated in Italy (the word actually means “fried” in Italian) but baking them (which apparently horrifies Italian cooks) and broiling them have their die-hard fans as well.
And oh my goodness the pans that they try to convince you that you “MUST” use. A quick search turned up everything from Grandma’s old iron skillet to a $210 number – which surely raises the vegetables for you as well at that price, right? Well, guess what. For me, any non-stick or well-seasoned sauté pan works just great. That’s because… hold on to your hat – I don’t even flip mine.
In case you’re beginning to reel in horror at that admission, A) the eggs cook/ set up beautifully if you just cover the pan and finish the setting process on low (which also makes a much prettier presentation when they’re done, and B) I’m not a big fan of browned eggs anyway. I’m telling you; this is easy to do, it’s one of the most versatile dishes in the world (you can even fill them with leftovers!) and they’re DELICIOUS!
In fact they are so simple to make that frittatas are great for serving anyone from your favorite meat-eaters to the hard-core “veggies only” crew.. I can’t even begin to tell you how delicious they are with browned and crumbled sausage thrown into the mix. Love/hate broccoli? Mushrooms? Peppers? Artichokes? Onions? Potatoes? Double the amount or eliminate it any or all. I even found a recipe for one that was stuffed with pumpkin! I’m telling you, it’s fun – and so tasty – to fill these with just about anything you like.
They’re also perfect for everything from a quick breakfast to a scrumptious dinner to a lovely lunch with “the ladies” – and everything in between. And – bonus time - they’re delicious served hot OR held over and served at room temperature. I promise!
As you can see from the photographs, I made this one with spring onions, green pepper, and sharp cheddar cheese. But as long as you go easy with the beating – just fork-stir the eggs and liquid together well – and pre-cook the things you’re mixing in, the sky’s almost literally the limit!
Speaking of ingredients, you’ll notice that I photographed mine to include some tomatoes I had on hand, then decided at the last minute that I wasn’t in a tomato-mood. So I thought I’d make a nice, finished “presentation” picture with tomato slices beside my frittata to make it look pretty. Well, when I slid it onto the plate that frittata smelled so good that I just had to have a bite as soon as I slid it onto the plate so opps! No picture! But I promise it actually tasted as good as it looked.
So yes, I’m sure you will be hearing from me soon on the pumpkin spice front. But first, I challenge you to go ahead and see how easy it is to make your own easy, cheesy frittatas. This may just become your go-to for most any occasion – especially when time is an issue. And let’s face it - when is it not?
Enjoy!
Queenie-Style Frittata
4 eggs (or the equivalent, in a mixture of whole eggs and egg whites or eggbeaters.)
¼ pound breakfast sausage, browned, crumbled and drained
3 tiny green spring onions, sliced
¼ Cup green bell pepper, chopped to same size as onion pieces
¼ Cup cream (or other liquid like broth, milk, tomato juice, etc.)
½ teaspoon chopped, fresh basil (or herb of your choice, or ¼ tsp dried)
¼ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper’
Salt, as desired
2 teaspoons olive oil and sea salt butter (you can also use plain butter, or olive oil)
½ Cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese, grated
Barely beat eggs, cream (or other liquid) with a fork until well mixed. Lightly beat in salt, pepper, and herbs. Mix in remaining ingredients (fillings) except cheese and butter or oil.
Heat butter or oil in medium size sauté pan or skillet over medium low until hot but not to the point that the butter is browning. Pour in egg mixture, cover pan, and cook until eggs are nearly set. If using a fairly tight-fitting lid, this should take between 4 and 8 minutes. Remove cover and add your pre-cooked veggies and/or meat. Top with cheese, re-cover and simmer over LOW heat until cheese has melted and eggs are completely set – another 6 – 10 minutes. Cut in wedges and serve.
NOTES: Easily make this your own by adding, subtracting, or varying amounts of pretty much anything in the recipe except the eggs. Substitute nearly any vegetable you like, but be sure to squeeze out water of “runny” vegetables first. Meat must be cooked before preparing the frittata. Serve hot or room temperature.
