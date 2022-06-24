Easy Crunchy-Crust Ice Cream Pie 

Is there ever a bad time for eating ice cream? Not in my book! And summer with its rapidly rising temperatures and humidity is just perfect for all things involving ice cream!
With all the rushing around to participate in outdoor activities - and the natural inclination to keep time in the kitchen to a minimum when you get home - summer is also a great time for quick and easy recipes, and the fewer ingredients the better. So when I stumbled across a four-ingredient ice cream pie that you can put together in fifteen minutes, I felt like I’d won the food lottery!
First, I checked out the ingredients the recipe required. Ice cream? Obviously perfect in anything. Light Karo Syrup? OK, I’ve cooked with that, it’s sweet, what’s not to love? Rice Krispies? Interesting. Peanut butter. WHOA.
Now, I grew up on a peanut farm, and I’ve always loved peanuts. But… with my ice cream? Hmmmm… I was I had to think about that!
Well, it did only require four ingredients to make, and they swore that preparation only took fifteen minutes, and… well… ice cream. So I decided to give it a try. Boy, am I glad I did! It turns out that it’s actually quite tasty, and every bit as easy as promised!
Of course, I had to do some experimenting. So I got three ice creams - chocolate (of course!), vanilla and butter pecan – and made a double batch of the crust mixture.
It didn’t take long to figure out that for the “delicately pressing crust into pie plate” part, buttered fingers are a must. Karo syrup is sticky! And since I didn’t know if it would be better made in a glass pie plate or a tin plate, I made both. Each was delicious – I saw no difference.
Soon I had two pies ready to go in the freezer – one with a smooth surface, and one I made intentionally “bumpy” by plopping the ice cream scoops in before it was completely softened. I left the lumps in it because I liked the look and the texture.
Then I remembered something else I had read about recently – mini pies. The article promised that if you followed all their steps you could make perfect miniature baked pies of all sorts – inside Mason Jar lids! That sounded like a lot of trouble to me for a traditional pie crust, but for these ice-cream pies? Maybe.
So I got out some canner jar lids and bands, packed the lower half (which isn’t much in those little things!) with the crust mixture, topped them with the various ice creams and popped them in the freezer. They turned out to be the cutest little things, and so easy to eat and enjoy! And they just popped right out in perfect circles when I lightly pressed on the bottom of the lids. I even tried using aluminum foil for the inside of the canner jar bands rather than the traditional lids used with those, and that worked beautifully as well.
As a bonus, the minis would be perfect for portion control, whether for counting calories or limiting sugar intake for kids. (Side note: What they did not work as well for was trying to photograph them before they could melt under the lights and lose their shape, but that’s another story!)
Whatever size you make, this recipe really is so simple that kids could do it. If you were in a hurry, you could make up the crusts and just plop a scoop of unsoftened ice cream into each little pie shell. And imagine how their eyes would light up as you made these – and some great memories – together.
Now that I know how attractive and simple to make the minis are, I can’t wait to try a bit of tweaking of the ingredients to appeal to more sophisticated palates – and to be the stars of more upscale events. I imagine almond butter, hazelnut butter, cashew butter, even sunflower butter might be delicious in this crust, though the sunflower butter is reputed to be pretty strong. Toasted coconut would be great in the crust as well. I may try substituting sweetened condensed milk for at least part of the karo syrup. And I definitely want to try garnishing them with a bit of melted white or dark chocolate.
To finish, they would be beautiful dressed up with fruits, crushed cookies or candies, chocolate or caramel syrups - so many possibilities. And it all begins with only fifteen minutes and this basic, four-ingredient recipe.
So go ahead! Have some fun with it! The possibilities for making this recipe your own are endless. But it really is delicious just as it is. Enjoy!
Easy Crunchy-Crust Ice Cream Pie
Prep time 15 mins Total time 15 mins
Ingredients
1½ quarts softened ice cream* (Any flavor)
2 cups Rice Krispies or similar rice cereal
1/3 cup white Karo syrup
1/3 cup chunky peanut butter**
(Butter for coating hands before shaping crusts)
Instructions
1. Stir together Karo Syrup and Peanut butter In a large bowl.
2. Butter hands, and fold cereal into mixture until well combined.
3. Butter bottom and sides of 9" pie pan (or mason jar lids) and gently press mixture into bottom and sides. .
4. Fill crust with softened ice cream and freeze four hours or overnight.
5. Remove from freezer and put in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving.
*If serving in the tiny Mason Jar lid crusts, may just thoroughly chill crusts and serve with scoops of ice cream.
**May substitute other nut butters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.