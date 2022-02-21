It used to be that the only way to get a good tomato was to grow it yourself or have good – and generous – neighbors who did so. That meant that my favorite Caprese Salad was pretty much only available during the summer – especially since it also requires fresh basil leaves.
But now with the surprisingly tasty tomatoes available in grocery stores – and fresh basil plants that pop up from time to time – it’s possible to whip up one of the most ridiculously simple recipes I’ve ever shared. But don’t let the limited number of ingredients fool you. The layers of tastes and textures are unsurpassed. Period. And the variations on how to arrange them for serving are as pretty as they are tasty!
Now here’s the thing: a Caprese salad, as introduced to me by a wonderful little Italian lady years ago when I was writing my very first food columns, really is simplicity itself. The simplest way to prepare one is to just layers a fresh tomato slice, a fresh mozzarella slice, a fresh basil leaf, drizzle on a little olive oil, sprinkle on some salt, and Voila! Salad!
How easy is that? But sometimes the tastiest tomatoes may not be the prettiest ones, and then what can you do?
Well, not too long ago I really wanted to make a special dish to take to a cast party, and I only had some scrawny, spotty tomatoes on hand. I carved those up into little bite-sized pieces, picked several bunches of fresh basil from a plant I’d found at the grocery store, chopped those up with a couple of balls of fresh mozzarella in a bowl – and then the fun began. Because that was about the same time I discovered that all salts are not created equal. So I experimented with several kinds! (I know, you’re shocked.)
Anyway, I threw the tomato, cheese, and basil bits into a bowl, drizzled on a nice basil infused olive oil (though a plain Extra Virgin Olive Oil would have worked just fine), grabbed four different salts – a Himalayan Pink, Hawaiian Black, Mediterranean sea, and – my favorite – Fleur de Sel – from the cabinet and started experimenting. Does it sound silly to talk about “experimenting” with salt flavors? Yep. If you’ve never experienced the differences, it surely does. But the truth is that, just as there is a difference in flavors of mustards, mayonnaises, and so many other things, there really IS a difference in the tastes and textures of different types of salts. And I was determined to … well… determine which was best on this last perfect (almost) salad of the summer.
Here’s what I discovered. The Black Hawaiian Salt – also known as Black Lava Salt – is simply sea salt blended with activated charcoal. It has an earthy flavor. And it wasn’t bad… but it wasn’t what I wanted on THIS salad. So I tried some Pink Himalayan salt. Well, it’s pretty. And it’s supposed to have some health benefits, I guess. But I don’t really notice much difference from “regular” table salt. Number three - the Mediterranean Sea Salt? Again, nothing wrong with it, but it wasn’t setting the world on fire, either. So I went back to old faithful – my little, square jar of Fleur de Sel – which I only just now realized is “hand harvested in France!” (Who knew?) I guess those French salt “farmers” are doing something right, because, like Goldilocks said, this one really was “just right.” And you know what? When I mixed this spectacularly simple salad up and took it to the party – where everyone had brought their “best thing” – the one recipe everybody wanted was the one for my Caprese Salad!
When I explained the salt thing to my friends, most looked at me like I’d finally lost the last of my marbles, but a few hearty souls stuck out their hands to “taste the difference” as I explained about the salts, and the party soon dissolved into a “Oooh, I want to try THAT one” sort of event. It was fun. It was tasty. And that’s why I decided to share this – unusual – “recipe” with you today. Because I do recommend that you try the different salts, with or without a Caprese Salad, even if just for fun.
But you know what? If you have fresh everything else, I guarantee your salad will be absolutely delicious even if you just use “plain old table salt.” And by the way, if you google Caprese salad, you’ll quickly learn that, whether out of boredom, desperation, or way too much time on their hands, folks are making Caprese sandwiches, skewers, and even an edible Christmas Wreath centerpiece with the mini balls of mozzarella. I’ve tried them all, and they’re great!
I have since learned that I have friends who think a Caprese Salad is incomplete without a drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar. It’s not bad. And it’s hard to beat anything that, besides being just plain fresh and delicious, is as pretty as it is tasty. But for me, you can’t beat a slice (or chunk) of fresh tomato, an equal piece of fresh mozzarella, a basil leaf, some olive oil, and SOME kind of salt. There’s just something about the way these particular things blend into an extraordinary taste and textures sensation that’s … delicious – squared.
If you’ve had this before you know what I mean. If not, do yourself a favor and take a hint from Mikey – if you’re old enough to remember the commercial. “Try it! You’ll like it!” Enjoy!
Simple Caprese Salad
1 small/medium, fresh tomato per serving, cut into five slices.
Five small slices fresh mozzarella (That round, white cheese that looks a bit like a misshapen hard-boiled egg)
Five fresh basil leaves
About a tablespoonful +/- of Good olive oil
Salt to taste (plain or fancy)
Pepper to taste (I never use this, but…)
Balsamic Vinegar (Optional. I don’t, but you can)
Place the 5 tomato slices on a brunch-size plate. Place a slice of the cheese atop each. Top with a basil leaf on each. Drizzle with the olive oil, sprinkle with salt, grab a knife and fork and dig in.
Note: Or, like I did with my last tomatoes, cut it all up in chunks with pieces roughly the same size, dress that with your olive oil and salt, and enjoy!
