Queenie Cooks Corn Tarts

By Terry Harris
I get so nostalgic – and hungry – as I watch each year’s new crop of sweet corn reaching toward the sky! My mind immediately goes to the soon-to-be-ready corn-on-the-cob, boiled, roasted, with or without butter. And with the Fourth of July just around the corner it’s almost time to get serious about what to do with all that golden deliciousness which, technically speaking, is at once a vegetable, a grain, and a fruit!
Having grown up on a farm seeing many acres of it over the years, I felt pretty knowledgeable about corn. But who knew that farmers grow corn on every continent except Antarctica? Actually, it’s amazing how much a simple google search showed me that I do not really know much about corn at all!
For instance, one bushel of corn will sweeten more than 400 cans of Coca-Cola.
There are about 800 kernels in 16 rows on each ear of corn. (Can that possibly be right?
The corncob (ear) is actually part of the corn plant’s flower.
The main ingredient in most dry pet food is corn.
Corn is America's number one field crop.
Corn leads all other crops in value and volume of production.
A pound of corn consists of approximately 1,300 kernels.
Corn is used to produce fuel alcohol. And fuel alcohol makes gasoline burn cleaner, reducing air pollution, and it doesn't pollute the water.
Like I said, you can do a lot with corn. But I think for most of us, it just tastes good! So, while I love corn on the cob, corn pudding, cornbread, and grits, (yes! They’re made from dried and ground corn!) a couple of years ago my sister introduced me to a whole new way to enjoy it when she made me my first corn tart!
Let me just say that corn tarts are a different, delicious, attractive, and frankly slightly upscale way to serve corn, BUT – regardless of the name, they’re not sweet.
Imagine tender kernels of corn, thin slivers of fresh chilies, and some good white cheddar cheese baked together for an exceptional, savory dish. Those are the basic, simple ingredients that make this corn tart’s flavor so exceptional, and if you want to up the heat a bit you can add in a few pinches of cayenne. I don’t, but you can. In fact, I don’t use the jalapenos in the original recipe, either, and I substitute half and half for the Crème Fraiche.
Anyway, those are the changes I make, but I’m presenting this recipe just as my sister made the first one I ever tasted. If it sounds weird, trust me, it’s not. Will it ever replace just plain ole corn on the cob for the Fourth of July? Maybe not. But for a lovely brunch dish or something special for or with dinner, trust me – this stuff is goooooood! Enjoy!
Corn Tart
1 recipe Yeasted Tart Dough (Note: Sorry, but I hate making pie crusts, so I buy the ready-made ones. However, if you do not have your own crust recipe, you can find directions for simple tart doughs online or in a good baking cookbook. The main difference between pie and tart crusts is that tarts only have a bottom crust, and the crust is much thicker than a pie crust. Unlike generally very flaky and light pie crusts, tart crusts or pastry crusts, tend to be firm and crumbly and not at all flaky.)
1 Tablespoon light olive oil
½ small red onion, diced, about ½ Cup
Salt
2 ears corn, shaved, about 2 Cups kernels
Cayenne Pepper
2 jalapeno chiles, seeded and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon chopped fresh marjoram
3 eggs
1 ½ Cups half and half or 1 Cup half and half plus ½ cup Crème Fraiche
1 ounce Vermont or other flavorful white cheddar cheese, grated - about ½ Cup
DIRECTIONS
Line tart pan with pie dough
Heat olive oil in large sauté pan and sauté onion over medium with ¼ teaspoon salt until soft – 3 - 4 minutes.
Add corn, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne. Sauté until corn is tender – about 3 - 4 minutes.
Transfer to a bowl and toss with jalapenos and herbs. Set aside to cool
Preheat oven to 375 . In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Add the half and half, ½ teaspoon salt, and a pinch cayenne.
Spread cheese on bottom of tart dough, followed by corn and onion. Pour custard over and bake 35-40 minutes, until top is golden and custard is set.
Makes one 9 inch tart, serves six. May serve with grilled red onions, summer squash, and thick strips of sweet pepper .
