Queenie Cooks: Easy Eggy On-the-Go Breakfast

By Terry Harris
In one of my favorite early Saturday Night Live Gilda Radner, looking very “June Cleaver-ish” in a shirtwaist dress, pearls, and heels and Chevy Chase, looking like a used car salesman each are trying to sell an aerosol product. Through toothy smiles, she mops the kitchen saying, “It’s a floor wax!” while he insists “It’s a dessert topping!” until they finally agree that it actually works quite well for both.
Today’s recipe goes that one better, as, with a few tweaks, this one makes just the right thing for a quick, grab-it-and-go back-to-school breakfast, a delicious make-ahead treat for a weekend “company” brunch, or a weight loss aid!
The original idea came from a recipe I found in a South Beach Diet Cookbook some years ago. The first time I made them with the recommended eggbeaters, low fat cheese, and frozen spinach. They weren’t bad, but I confess that I much prefer them with real, whole eggs, some form of meat, sharp cheddar, and whatever veggies I’m currently favoring or have on hand.
I’ve used everything from Canadian Bacon to Italian sausage for the meat, and just about every vegetable you can think of including sun dried tomatoes and chopped green chiles, and I’ve loved them all. In fact, about the only thing you can’t change with this recipe is that eggs hold it all together.
Preparation couldn’t be simpler; you just layer your additions in muffin cups, pour on the beaten eggs, bake about 15 minutes (until set and very lightly browned) and – TA DA! Breakfast!
One of my favorites involves ham, green peppers, and extra sharp cheddar, and I nearly always experiment a bit, varying amounts and combinations of those and other ingredients from one muffin cup to the next. All have been delicious!
In honor of back-to-school fun, rather than just using muffin tins, I tried using specialty mini-cake pans for this batch to shape some like hearts and autumn leaves, pumpkins, and acorns. What little kid wouldn’t love those for breakfast? WELLLLLLL… the hearts actually looked pretty decent, but I over-filled the little autumn ones and between that and the meat and veggies showing through, let’s just say they TASTED better than they looked! Next time I decide to “go fancy” I may stick to eggs and cheese only.
As a bonus, these little breakfast treats are high in protein, low carb, gluten-free, and really perfect to feed to anyone! Just don’t let the 12-15 eggs scare you. You can certainly scale it down, but the recipe calls for that many because this is perfect for making up a big batch once a week and then having two per serving already prepared for the five weekdays. Just grab a couple from the fridge each morning, pop them in the microwave for 30 seconds, and off you go with no muss, no fuss and minimal clean-up for work, school, or just to face a busy day!
So feel free to use the recipe as provided or go wild adding (or subtracting) whatever you feel like as long as you bind it together with beaten eggs and, for your additions, make sure the meat is pre-cooked and veggies are lightly sautéed first due to the short time it takes to set the eggs in the oven.
Once they’re cool, just refrigerate extras in individual bags or containers for quick microwave & go breakfasts all week long. Or you can include them in an elegant presentation with your favorite salsa or fresh fruit or…? This is truly one recipe with which you’re only limited by your imagination. Just remember that baking them only to “barely browned” is key, so you need to watch them as they cook pretty quickly and ovens do vary.
So there you have it – Quick and Easy Eggy Breakfast Muffins! Best of all, they are packed with protein, gluten-free, perfect for adults or kids, easily last for a week in the refrigerator, so convenient for busy mornings or a weekend or holiday brunch and they actually taste delicious! You’ll have a hard time finding anything more convenient, tasty, AND nutritious for a busy morning when you want something homemade without actually having to cook. Enjoy!
Easy Eggy On-the-Go Breakfast
10-12 eggs, beaten (or1 - 8 ounce container of Egg Beaters
¾ cup shredded cheese (I prefer sharp cheddar, but mozzarella is great, too)
¼ cup diced red or green peppers and/or diced onions
2 Cups fresh baby spinach, steamed - or 1 (9 or 10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach thawed and water squeezed out
OR any combination of broccoli, mushrooms, jalapenos, bacon, turkey or Canadian bacon, sausage, Buffalo chicken
AND cheddar or most any other cheese.
OPTIONAL - 1-2 Dash of hot pepper sauce, salt and pepper optional
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix everything but eggs and divide mixture muffin pan sprayed with oil. (makes 12) pour beaten eggs evenly over each “muffin” and bake at 350F degrees for 20-25 minutes until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean.
After the eggs cups cool, run a table knife around the egg cups, remove and serve hot or cool to refrigerate or freeze until later.
NOTE: The egg cups can be wrapped in plastic and frozen in a freezer bag.
