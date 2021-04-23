Queenie Cooks: Easy Puffed Pastry Cheese Straws

By Terry Harris
A fairly recent foray into the world of ready-made puffed pastry may have turned me into an addict! And after experimenting with cream-cheese and various jams to make some delicious little dessert delights, I could not wait to try something savory made with my “new best friend” in the world of baking.
That’s why I first decided to try out an idea I had heard about making cheese straws with puff pastry. I mean, I don’t know about you, but as much as I love the taste of good ole’ Southern Cheese Straws, the mess and the bother I can do without. Because, I do not want to burst anyone’s bubble, but most of the things I make – and the pictures I make of the food – I turn out in my tiny galley kitchen with… well, let’s just say I have more counter space on my desk than I do in my whole kitchen.
I only mention this because it is important to know that you do not have to have one of those gorgeous, high-tech fantasy kitchens (like the one on the top of my “when I win the lottery” list) to make really delicious – and beautiful – even impressive treats! I mean… don’t tell anyone, but I made these little jewels on my coffee table! True story.
So, here’s how you can make them yourself. First, thaw a box of puff pastry in your refrigerator. Gather together an egg, cayenne, some grated parmesan cheese, grate some sharp cheddar, and roll out one sheet of your puff pastry to 10”by 12”. (I use Pepperidge Farm and that comes in 9 ½ x 9 ½ sheets, so it takes very little rolling.) Note: It is important to get everything else out before you take out your dough, because otherwise it quickly becomes too warm to work well with. Or maybe that just happens if you pause too long between steps trying to capture some decent pictures of the process.
ANYWAY, once you roll out the dough to the right size, brush on the melted butter, sprinkle on the cheeses and cayenne, run over that with the rolling pin to make the cheese adhere to the pastry, and cut it into 12 strips.
Now, about those strips… If you only cut 12 of them, you are going to have bread-stick size cheese straws in the end. So, I cut the strips in half, and even that made for pretty hefty pieces. Because what I did not think about while I was trying to twist that ever-warming pastry into pretty shapes was that once they baked and puffed, you would never be able to tell that they were not perfect shapes to begin with! That’s right! My little curly bits of cheese-coated puff pastry all sort of “melted” together to make long, round, delicious finger food. Actually, they kind of look like fingers, come to think of it. But I digress.
Anyway, you get your twisted cheese thingies made and then you put them in the freezer for 20 minutes! Why? I have no idea. I probably need to look that up. I just know that you do. Then you take them out, brush them with your egg wash, sprinkle on MORE cheese, and pop them into your pre-heated 400-degree oven.
While I am in a confessional mood I may as well admit that I sprinkled on a fair amount of extra cheese in between the little straws, because when you bake grated cheddar or parmesan cheese on parchment paper all by itself it turns into this delightful, salty, crunchy… stuff… that I just love.
So now that I had the kind of weird, twisted pieces of flat dough in the oven I spent the 10 minutes while they were baking clearing off the coffee table. (Bet you thought I was kidding about that, but nope; there is nowhere in my tiny kitchen with enough counter space for rolling anything out well.) And ten minutes later when I peeked into the oven, imagine my surprise at discovering 24 beautiful, golden, absolutely delicious crunchy cheese straws! Actually, there were only 22, come to think of it, as I made the first two long, as directed, but at any rate, on the plate, this made a whole lot of beautiful goodness.
The only thing I think I would change next time would be I would probably halve the cayenne, as I am not a fan of a lot of heat in the spice department. And I meant to try some Ranch Dressing Powder in some of them in place of the cayenne, but I forgot. So next time, I think I will experiment with that. Or maybe a little chopped fresh rosemary. Isn’t cooking fun???
In any case, from now on I suspect I will be serving them at every event, carrying them to any potlucks, making them for hostess gifts – because basically, they really are perfect for any occasion, from picnics to candlelight receptions. In fact, don’t tell my family, but as much as my family loves cheese, next Christmas, these may be Aunt Terry’s new “everybody gift” for every holiday.
Yeah. They are that good, and that easy to make. Plus, they look so elegant on a nice plate or so cozy in a basket. Frankly, I am willing to bet that I NEVER will have another day without at least one box of puff pastry in my freezer, “Just in case.” Once you try them, I’ll bet you don’t either. Enjoy!
Level: Easy
Total: 45 min (includes chilling time)
Active: 10 min
Yield: 12 straws
1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from a 17.3-ounce package), thawed
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 cup grated Cheddar
1 teaspoon cayenne (or less)
3/4 cup grated Parmesan
1 large egg
1. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
2. Lightly roll out the sheet of pastry into a 10-by-12-inch rectangle, then brush with the melted butter. Sprinkle over the Cheddar, cayenne and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan. Using the rolling pin, press the cheese into the pastry. Cut the pastry into 12 strips. Twist each strip about 5 times and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Place in the freezer for 20 minutes.
3. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
4. Mix together the egg and 1 teaspoon water in a small bowl, brush the strips with the mixture and sprinkle over the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan. Bake until golden brown and puffed, 10 to 12 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.