Queenie Cooks: Emergency Appetizers

By Terry Harris
You know how sometimes you’re craving a savory snack – or wishing you had something special to serve unexpected guests – and a quick scan of available ingredients in your kitchen yields little more than a chunk of half-dried cheese and a few stale crackers? Well, today, I’m sharing two favorite recipes that only require a total of six simple ingredients that I call my Sumptuous Six.
That’s right! With just these two recipes and six readily available items that store easily and well in your kitchen, you’ll always be prepared to go from panic to panache in just fifteen minutes.
The first, my Creamy Parmesan Artichoke Dip, is made from only the first three ingredients on my Sumptuous Six list – canned artichoke hearts, mayonnaise, and parmesan cheese. It’s so easy to make – and so delicious – that I’ve served it time after time to people who said they did not like artichokes, only to have those same people rave about it later! Actually, that’s why I sometimes just refer to it as “My Parmesan Dip” - to get it past the lips of the “I don’t eat vegetables” crowd.
The original recipe called for processing the drained artichokes first for a few seconds. Running the artichokes through the food processor does produce a particularly creamy texture. It also – getting back to the “No artichokes!” crowd - leaves nothing “recognizable” in the savory, cheesy, hot deliciousness. But after years of experimentation, I find that I actually prefer using a can of quartered artichokes just as they are, because I enjoy finding bits of artichoke in each bite.
Either way, this one is a sure winner.
Actually, that’s one of the best things about recipes using the Sumptuous Six ingredients. You get to experiment with them and make them your own! In fact, once you accept that often the only difference between “snacks” and “appetizers” may be a few vowels and consonants - and presentation - you will be amazed at the many different ways to serve the same, delicious food for vastly different occasions.
For appetizers – or for a party – you can dress up this Creamy Parmesan Artichoke Dip with some chopped green onions and fresh tomatoes and present it in an elegant – or whimsical - bowl. For a family snack, just serve it right in its own oven-proof dish with your favorite crackers - especially if you do the baked version rather than the microwaved, as baking gives it a nice, golden brown top.
The possibilities are only as limited as your imagination. Hollow out a loaf of your favorite bread, spoon the cooked mixture inside and – voila! Parmesan Bread Bowl. I have even been known to whip up a batch and just adding a few crackers for a “guilty pleasure” dinner to consume while watching the Oscars on tv – but let’s keep that between us.
As for the other three ingredients to complete your in-a-hurry Sumptuous Six – TA DA! Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and sour cream make a delicious, quick spread, as all you have to do is shred a 3 or 4 oz package of smoked salmon and mix it with a cup of sour cream and an 8 oz package of room-temperature cream cheese. After that, it’s up to you!
The combination alone is delicious, but it’s amazing how many scrumptious treats you can tailor to suit the tastes of your family or friends with whatever you might have on hand – like cracked pepper or garlic powder! You can lighten the flavor and texture a bit with a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice. Or how about spicing it up with a teaspoon of grated horseradish or part of a chopped, red onion? Again, the possibilities are endless.
To serve your smoked salmon spread, well, I’ve tried – and loved - it on carrot coins, cucumber slices, an assortment of crackers, toast points. (As you’ll see in the photos, I’ve also had fun making stars out of the cucumber slices with a cookie cutter!) I’ve stuffed it inside split grape tomatoes.
You can try decorating it with capers for a nice, extra-savory treat that looks as good as it tastes. Garnish it with sprigs of fresh dill or parsley, or – my personal favorite – try it with chive flowers! Those beautiful little balls of tiny lavender flowers pop up in the spring and last all summer and have a delicately onion flavor, and chives are so easy to grow – and come back every year – that’s just a piece of cake to have a little patch of those anywhere you have some sun. Just look around and I’ll bet you’ll be surprised at what you can use to make this your own!
Since you only need about a half teaspoonful of the smoked salmon/cream cheese concoction for each piece, your concoction for each piece, you’ll be serving (and enjoying) something that’s relatively inexpensive, but still satisfies the craving for something special.
So, what’s the common denominator for these five staples in my “never get caught short” list? The unopened, the mayonnaise, grated parmesan, canned artichokes, cream cheese, and smoked salmon can just quietly sit in your cupboard or refrigerator for a pretty long time, and the smoked salmon actually can be frozen before opening. So, there’s no reason that you can’t always keep these six items on hand.
Now, just by keeping your six simple “must-haves” stocked, you’re always ready to throw together anything from a great snack tray to a quick picnic to a fabulous party in no time. And if you end up impressing your family or friends with a delightful spread that looks like you worked all day (hen you really just took some me-time to go shopping or gardening or read a good book or anything you’d rather do than cook, don’t worry. I’ll never tell. Enjoy1
Easy, Quick Parmesan Artichoke Dip
Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 5 minutes Yield: 4-5 cups of dip
4 oz (about 1 Cup) grated Parmesan cheese
1 (24 oz) can water-packed artichokes, drained
½ Cup mayonnaise
1) Coarsely chop drained artichokes.
2) Mix the three ingredients together in oven or microwave-proof baking or serving dish.
3) Microwave on high for 5 minutes (stirring halfway through) or bake in 350 degree oven for 20-25 minutes.
Smoked Salmon Spread
8 ounces Cream Cheese (room temperature)
4 oz Smoked Salmon
½ cup Capers (optional)
1 Cup chopped Red Onion (optional)
8 oz Sour Cream
Mix cream cheese and salmon together. Stir in sour cream. NOTE: Fat-free cream cheese and sour cream are fine. May add capers, and/or red onion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.