Queenie Cooks: Fresh Berry Parfaits

By Terry Harris
Today’s column might more aptly be called Queenie Doesn’t Cook.
Of course, I do cook – we all do, or at least prepare food – on a daily basis. But now that the weather has us preparing for summer activities (and summer clothes! Eek!) sometimes you just need something tasty, nutritious, tasty, lower in calories, tasty, cooling, tasty, doesn’t require heating up the kitchen, tasty – sensing a pattern?
Well, today’s recipe ticks off all those boxes, plus, as the photos show, it also can result in a really attractive presentation in case you’re serving guests – or just want something pretty to enjoy while you race to whatever the day holds – or better yet just enjoy gazing out the window in the morning watching the flowers grow.
I’ve long enjoyed mixing fresh fruit with yogurt, whether it’s for breakfast or a morning pick-me-up or - with the addition of a bit of honey - a nice, light after-dinner dessert. In fact, I can chop up a crisp, tart Granny Smith Apple and toss that and a handful of pecan pieces into a bowl of creamy French- style yogurt (or slice up a banana and toss that in with some chopped walnuts!) and be a happy girl.
But I blush to say that it hadn’t occurred to me until a dear friend mentioned that he was serving blackberry parfaits at his new Air B&B that, with just a little more effort, my “quick and easy breakfast” could be a pretty elegant dish! He’s one of those people who, besides being a great cook, just does everything with a little extra special flair.
So I was immediately intrigued by his idea of blackberry parfaits. I envisioned some elaborate concoction involving hours of coddling special creams and sauces and who-knows-what else to come up with just the right texture and consistency for a gourmet delight. Imagine my surprise when he explained that it’s basically granola, plain yogurt, and fresh fruit layered in stemware and topped with a sprig of fresh mint!
When I saw them, I instantly knew that this was something I had to try for myself. Like I said, I’ve always loved fresh fruit mixed in yogurt, but the addition of the granola? To me, the word “granola” brought to mind something dry and hard to chew that you’d take camping or a love-in in the sixties. With a quick Google search I learned that granola was “revived” in the 1960s, but apparently had been invented for a prominent health spa in Dansville, New York - in 1863. They just added fruits and nuts to it in the 1960s. Who knew?
Well, I raced down to the grocery store to pick up some fresh fruit and yogurt - and try and find granola. The fruit was easy. When everything looked so fresh and beautiful that I couldn’t choose, I just grabbed blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries.
The plain yogurt was a little more challenging, because besides the fact that apparently they now make it in every flavor imaginable except barbecue, most of what I could find was the Greek kind, and I still prefer the smoother French version. Finally, I spied plain, creamy yogurt, stuck that in the cart, and asked someone stocking shelves for directions to granola.
When he sent me to “Aisle eight, near the front” I expected to have to hunt through a bunch of other stuff to find one little jar of granola. Wrong. They had shelf after shelf of types – and brands – of granola options, with some pretty amazing flavors and additives. After about fifteen minutes of sorting through a myriad of colorful bags and boxes, I picked one with the required rolled oats that also contained almonds, raisins, cranberries, coconut, and pecans (Yum!) and headed home.
When I got home, I quickly realized that the hardest part of making Fresh Fruit Parfaits is deciding what to put in them! Once the decision is made, granola? Plop! Yogurt? Plop! Fresh fruit? Plop! Easy-peasy! And now that I MAY have tried several of them (well, I did have all those berries to sample!) I can honestly say that I didn’t find one that I did not like!
And after I had fun experimenting with my own favorites, oh my goodness this made a great breakfast - and I felt so virtuous. I have a feeling that sticking with these for breakfast (or afternoon treats) would lead to feeling more energetic, and, who knows? It might even make the thought of “dreaded swimsuit weather” more palatable - especially if made with fat-free yogurt.
I guarantee that substituting these for an occasional meal will keep your kitchen cooler, with the added bonus of no pots and pans to clean up! You can even assemble them the night before so that all you have to do when you’re ready to eat (or impress guests) is plop some fresh fruit on top and enjoy a wonderful, healthy, appetizing, and oh so delicious breakfast treat.
OK, let’s face it; you could just mix it all up in a bowl and eat it. But you know what? There’s a lot to be said for a pretty table. Besides being nice to look at, things just seem to taste better when they look so appetizing, like these certainly do.
So there you go! Now you’re all ready to just stock up on granola, stick a container of plain yogurt in the fridge, and have a simpler, tastier, cooler summer! Enjoy!
FRESH BERRY PARFAITS
½ Cup of your favorite Granola
½ Cup plain French-style (or Greek) yogurt
½ Cup Fresh berries of Choice
Sprigs of fresh mint (optional)
Drizzle of honey
Place granola in the bottom of a stemmed glass. (You can use as little or as much as you like, and even make multiple layers if you wish, but they won’t be as well-defined unless it’s a very deep glass.) Top the granola with the yogurt. Spoon fresh berries atop the mixture and add a sprig of fresh mint. If your berries are particularly tart, you can drizzle them with honey before serving.
NOTE: You can pre-make these by placing the first two layers inside your glassware, covering each dish tightly, and refrigerating them the night before. Then add the fruit (as well as the honey and mint, if using) just before serving.
