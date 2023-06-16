By Terry Harris
Ahhhh, the delight of fresh lemonade in the summer. I used to think it was the greatest treat to go down to the old corner drugstore and watch as they’d expertly halve lemons, squeeze all the juice out by pulling down the handle on those big extractor thingamabobs (technical term) over a cup full of crushed ice, squirt in some simple syrup (I always had them cut mine in half so it would be extra tart), quickly stir it up with a long-handled spoon, and hand that delightful concoction over the counter with a straw and a smile. I miss those.
Well, these Fresh Citrus & Mint Coolers with Ginger might not bring back the wonder of those standing-up-at-the-counter-in-anticipation days, but sipping one definitely helps take away the sting of summer heat! They’re the perfect blend of not-too-tart, not-too-sweet, and the mint-infused simple syrup with just a touch of fresh ginger - and some crushed ice - makes these irresistible.
The first time I made these turned out to be a bit of an adventure in itself. I had stumbled across an interesting recipe similar to this, raced to the grocery store to pick up the ingredients – no oranges! Well, I had my heart set on this, so I kept searching in area stores and just as I was about to give up, at a little local food store I found three different kinds of oranges!
That was on Saturday afternoon, and I remember Mama called to say that she was making Sunday dinner for “the kids” – loose translation = my siblings and assorted progeny. Seemed like a natural time to test out the recipe on family “guinea pigs” after lunch, so I packed up my lemons, oranges, sugar, fresh ginger, ginger ale, and a big bunch of fresh mint that a dear friend had picked for me (along with a bucket of his crushed ice) and headed out.
After a great lunch and an hour or so sitting around the table at Mama’s laughing with my siblings, I headed down to my brother and sister-in-law’s to whip up a batch.
Let me just say that these are some sincerely patient people. My SIL (sister-in-law) is always there when I need encouragement or a helping hand with “one of Terry’s projects” – like the time when I got a teensy bit over-zealous and, in a frenzy of bread and butter squash pickle making, nearly filled their bathtub with sliced squash, onions, and green peppers. I’ll never forget the look on my brother’s face when he came in the house from the field, went to wash his hands, and walked out asking… “uhm… Why is my bathtub filled with three things I hate?” But I digress.
Anyway, that afternoon, my SIL and I played for a couple of hours with this recipe. We’d cook up the sugar and water, add the mint, debate about how much ginger to add – basically, we just had a lot of fun. At least, I did. If she didn’t, she very graciously faked it with a big smile.
We took a while debating over whether or not to strain out the pulp (we did), whether or not to add the ginger ale (we didn’t) and other weighty matters. And eventually we had our batch of Fresh Citrus & Mint Cooler with Ginger assembled. Then we stood around with other siblings – each with a tasting spoon - anxious to see if it was worth the effort.
It really was good! But it wasn’t great. So I carefully measured out a small glassful of what we’d already mixed, figured out the proportion of ginger ale for that glass (five to one) so we could see if that addition really would make the difference. And it did!
So thanks to the patience of my siblings, I present – TA DA – the perfect fresh Citrus/Mint/Ginger Cooler. I was glad that we reduced the original amount of sugar as it would have been too sweet by far, at least for our taste. I think the slices of fresh ginger did add to the final result, and when you make this, obviously you can plan with the proportions, but I hope you don’t skip the ginger ale – or the sprigs of mint and the fruit slices for garnish.
Since that time, I do leave the pulp in rather than straining it. Otherwise, if you just follow the recipe as written, you’re good to go! I do think crushed ice is a must for this. And I’m betting that if you were looking for a perfect adult beverage for a party or a bowl of punch, adding a little bit of your favorite alcoholic libation would do the trick.
In any case, whether you serve it in a tall glass, a short glass, a stemmed glass, or maybe even a glass with something extra added, I just don’t think you can go wrong with this recipe.
I’ll still probably sometimes go for “plain old lemonade” when I’m in a hurry, and you might as well. But next time you’re entertaining – or just want to do something special to beat the heat – try it! As “Mikey” used to say, I’ll bet “you’ll like it!”
Enjoy
Fresh Citrus & Mint Cooler with Ginger
3 Cups water
2/3 cup sugar
2 thin slices peeled fresh ginger
2 cups fresh mint leaves, with stems
1 cup fresh lemon juice
1 cup fresh orange juice
1 cup ginger ale
Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer for 5 minutes. Add ginger and fresh mint, cover, and move pan away from heat to steep for an hour. Strain liquid into bowl and discard leaves. Combine your ginger and mint syrup with orange juice, lemon juice, and ginger ale. Stir and serve over crushed ice garnished with fresh fruit slices and mint leaves.
