By Terry Harris
Ready for something light, cool, refreshing, and perfect for cooling off a hot summer day? Well, say goodbye to the ordinary and hello to the extraordinary when you prepare this Fresh Lime Cheesecake Pie – complete with homemade graham cracker crust AND whipped cream - in less than an hour!
When I was asked to make “something special” for a family wedding dinner a few years back, you’d think that with as many events as I’ve catered this would be a really simple choice, right? Wrong.
For days, I nearly drove myself crazy trying to decide what to make. First, I checked to see if his bride-to-be had any special favorites. All I got was, “No nuts.” Well, that cut out over half of my own favorites immediately, but hey! Narrowing the list down was good!
My next thought was that generally when Aunt Terry is bringing desserts, the strongest hints are for cheesecake. But that seemed so… ordinary… for such an extraordinary occasion. Sooooo… I almost settled on one of my fresh lime pound cakes with fresh lime cream cheese frosting. Everybody loves those. BUT… again, pound cake, while delicious, seemed pretty mundane for “Meeting the new additions to the family.” So, I put on my thinking cap one more time and finally came up with… TA DA! Fresh Lime Cheesecake Pie!
As expected, the event turned out to be pretty special, and so did the dessert, if I do say so myself. In fact, it immediately became my very favorite thing to make with limes I love lime everything, and judging by the raves from the folks there, I wasn’t the only one who loved it!
It was tart and light and not overly rich or sweet with only 1 Cup of sugar in the whole thing - including the homemade crust! And trust me, even if you hate making pie crusts (like me!) you DO want to make this one, as besides being simple to prepare it’s so crunchy good you want to just eat it alone – like some magically delicious cookie!
The recipe for this dessert is pretty long, but DO NOT let the length of the directions fool you; it’s really easy to make – I promise. You honestly can go from start to finish in less than an hour, but it looks and tastes so fabulous that A) They’ll never suspect that you made it SO quickly and B) you’ll know that it would have been worth working for HOURS on it.
I do have a couple of tips. If you’re going to decorate it with whipped cream (also homemade, of course) you might want to practice piping designs a bit first onto a cutting board or piece of parchment paper. How do I know that this is an important step? Well, let’s just say that an hour before the event was set to begin, the whipped cream wasn’t the only thing about to melt down when I found myself just smoothing over all the pretty designs I had TRIED to pipe on top when one of the three I made cracked a bit.
Second tip? I don’t advise using the straight-up-sided, old-fashioned glass pie plates I used the first time. Use the slanted sided ones, because if you crush the crust into the plate firmly enough to make your crust stick together, it’s nearly impossible to get out a pretty slice without it crumbling or cracking. You might even consider using a springform pan if you don’t plan to display the whole thing in advance.
This one is remarkably delicious. My sister said that she thought it tasted even better – lighter… fluffier - with at temperature, rather than served cold, as it was meant to be.
By the way, in case you’ve noticed that I tend to rave about many of the recipes I share here, that’s because of the thousands of things I’ve prepared over the years, I generally only share favorites with you
So go ahead! See for yourself how surprisingly simple this Key Lime Cheesecake Pie is to prepare and surprise all your favorite folks with something different – and wonderful. Because the sweet and tart blend of this one is… well, truly phenomenal! Enjoy!
