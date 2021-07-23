Queenie Cooks: Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad

By Terry Harris
Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad is, at least to me, the epitome of what Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken Salad should be. I do like many of the more modern versions as well - from chicken pasta salads to curried chicken salad to varieties including grapes, nuts, and all kinds of exotic ingredients.
But this recipe is a treasure. Passed down from Grandma Evelyn to Mama Corene to me, this is a perfect example of how Chicken Salad used to be made out in “the country.” This is from when you used what you raised and preserved most of what you ate. And for this recipe, the only ingredients were chicken, celery, Duke’s mayonnaise (most Southern cooks swear by it!), and homemade sweet cucumber pickles, and the only seasonings were a little bit of salt and a whole lot of love.
Grandma used up a lot of “elbow grease” to kill, dress, and cook a chicken, and that was before the actual salad preparation even began. Countless hours were spent planting, watering, fertilizing, growing the cucumbers, and that was before the three-day process it took to turn pick, wash, slice, soak, cook, and can the pickles.
And after all that, I still remember that it took hours to chop up enough pickles and celery – not counting grinding and chopping the chicken - to make enough chicken salad for big family dinners at Grandma’s, but ohhhhh, was it worth it. It might have been surrounded by fancier dishes - turkey and dressing and gravy and country ham and corn pudding and butterbeans and potato salad and ambrosia and just about everything else she knew that we loved - but the jewel in the crown was that platter of lettuce leaves topped with mounds of Grandma’s chicken salad.
I remember how she would pluck and boil and pick the chicken she had gone out and caught in “the chicken yard” earlier. Sometimes I would get to stand on a chair to watch as she would screw clamp her heavy old hand-cranked meat-grinder to the edge of the table. Then she would carefully grind all that cooked chicken – possibly because that was how she learned to make it, or perhaps because the arthritis in her hands made it easier to turn the wooden handled crank than to chop the mountain of chicken required to satisfy all of us.
Well, now the next generation calls it “Grandma Corene’s Chicken Salad” because Mama carries on the tradition of making it for special dinners. But she insists that it’s “still Grandma Evelyn’s, because she taught me to make it.”
We no longer kill the chickens or grind the meat, as Mama chops it instead - which I actually like better, though I never would have told Grandma that. But the taste is the same – heavenly!
Can something like that be made today? Well, I still try to make some old-fashioned sweet pickles every year just for Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad and Mama’s Potato Salad. And there are a few simple rules to making this chicken salad “just right.”
First, the chicken must be cooked only until done, but not dried out. That’s why I boil mine with the skin on, then remove the skin and bones after it cools.
Second – actually first in importance - The Mayo has to be Dukes. (Sorry, but it does.)
Third, the celery should be chopped finely, but not minced, and, as Mama says, “it takes a whole lot of it.” Actually, she said that about pickle as well. And you do need the old-fashioned, crisp, sweet cucumber pickles – even if you have to get them from a market.
The only other rule is “taste as you go” because an actual, hard and fast recipe was nearly impossible to get from Mama. Oh, she was happy to share how she makes it and what goes in it, but as she insists (and I agree), “you really just mix everything together until it tastes right.” So I measured and recorded everything as I added, tasted, and re-added to make this batch, and now you can make Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad, too!
Don’t let the homemade pickle thing intimidate you. If you don’t have the time or inclination to make your own, you can find good, homemade sweet cucumber pickles from local farmers’ markets and some local stores. (Ball-Mason jars with the shiny lids and bands are usually a good indication that you’re in the right place.) Vary the amount of mayonnaise and pickle vinegar if you like – this really does need to be a “taste as you go” dish – but be aware that too much pickle vinegar will make it runny the next day.
Made by this recipe, you will find that your chicken salad keeps well for three or four days (if you ever have any left over) and is gorgeous served up on a nice platter atop some pretty lettuce. It also makes the very best chicken salad sandwiches you ever tasted – especially if you toast the bread first and add a nice, crisp lettuce leaf.
It does taste even better the second day, after everything has “married” overnight in the fridge. And yes, I suppose you can try a different mayonnaise; I just make no promises about the taste. And be sure to remember what Mama said - twice: “It takes a whole LOT of celery - and pickle.” Enjoy!
Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad
4 Cups cooked, chopped chicken (I used 2 lg breast halves, Grandma used a whole chicken.)
2-3 Cups celery, chopped (About 1 whole celery heart, without leaves)
1 ½ Cups Homemade Sweet Cucumber Pickles, chopped
¾ Cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
1 ½ Tablespoons “pickle juice”
Pinch of salt
Loosely place cooked, chopped chicken, celery, and pickle in a medium-large bowl. Stir-toss with the Duke’s. When well-blended, sprinkle with salt and drizzle with pickle juice. Blend and taste. Adjust amounts of ingredients until you have a crunchy/soft salad that holds together but is not mushy. Serve on lettuce leaves, in sandwiches, or with crackers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.