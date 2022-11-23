Queenie Cooks: Perfect Pecan Pie Bars

By Terry Harris
First, let me just say that I am truly thankful for this recipe, and for everyone who has asked for it over the years. And if you are unfamiliar with Perfect Pecan Pie Bars, I promise if you like shortbread, pecan pie, and chocolate, you are going to love these. The shortbread is buttery-crumbly delicious, the pecan topping is crunchy and rich but not cloying, and the hint of chocolate just puts the whole thing over the top!
Actually, today I am sharing two favorite recipes – one for a traditional pecan pie and an “even better than traditional” pecan treat – my Perfect Pecan Pie Bars - just in time for Thanksgiving! The pie is a delicious, slightly less sweet than usual Pecan Pie that a friend made famous.
As for the Perfect Pecan Pie Bars, those are in the running for my "best things I've ever tasted" list, and they are, well, perfect for that moment after Thanksgiving (or Christmas, or Easter, or Tuesday, or…) Dinner when you want to just pick up “a little something sweet” – but do not want to deal with any more plates and forks!
Let’s face it, whether you pronounce it “PEA-can” or “p’cahn”, there are few things that say “Fall, in the South” more readily than fresh pecans. I trace back my love for these delightful nuts to when I would watch Granddaddy Frank sit in his easy chair and work magic with his adjustable-handled nutcracker. And when he would let me “hold the pick” and finagle out the little morsels – and pop them right into my mouth – uhm mm… heaven!
Now, I love them in just about anything! Cheddar Pecan Wafers… Millionaire Pies… Crispy Rainbow Salad… Fudgy Homemade Brownies (although I’ve heard that you can make those without pecans, but I put that down as a vicious rumor) – none of these would be the same without them. And I’m telling you, these tasty Perfect Pecan Pie Bites really do top the list.
So what’s so great about them? Well, they are not “exactly” like pecan pies – they are… better! They are also deceptively simple to make, from the homemade shortbread crust (no rolling!) to the delectable, rich pecan topping with just a hint of milk chocolate. I’m serious – “scrumptious” wishes it could compare! And while everybody knows that I love to “tinker” with most recipes, this one I do not mess with, because it is perfect just as it is.
Basically, you just throw together your flour and sugar, cut in the butter, press it into a pan, and while that bakes you mix up the rest, pour it on the shortbread, bake it a bit longer and, Voila! Masterpiece! I served these at a shower once to absolute raves, and now I am asked about them all the time. I do not say this lightly, but trust me – if you like pecans, you will love these.
As for the second recipe, Pecan Pie is pretty much a staple in most of the South, at least, for Thanksgiving or Christmas. And in case you did not have a favorite recipe for making your own, now you do! This came from a dear friend at the theatre where it’s so popular at cast parties that when word goes out that “Moira brought the pie”… well, everyone scrambles to grab a slice before it’s gone. It’s that good.
Hers are always beautiful as well as delicious, and she describes her secret for making them so like this: “Gently dribble the mixture in a circular motion over the pre-arranged whole pecans.” I confess that I sometimes chop mine up, because that way there’s always a bunch of nutty goodness with every bite plus it makes it easier to make pretty slices, but for just sitting on the table or sideboard you can’t beat Moira’s beautifully arranged whole pecan swirl.
The only other thing I might change would be to consider pre-baking the crust, as mine turned out a little soggy when I started with the raw crust. The recipe makes one pie, but I always double it to have one to freeze or share with friends. Don’t worry. This pie is so good, you will definitely find something to do with the spare. And it is so simple to make that last-minute baking for this beauty is no problem!
So, there you are – two delicious Thanksgiving, or any time, treats. Oh! There is one more thing on my “thankful for” list today - you. Thank you for sharing fun with food with me.
And whether you opt for making the Pecan Pies, Perfect Pecan Pie Bites, or (my personal favorite), C - All of the above – better get busy working on your “aw, shucks” look for when the raves come in. Because they will. Happy Thanksgiving!
Pecan Pie Bars Recipe
TIME: Prep: 10 min. Bake: 35 min. + chilling MAKES: 24 servings Yield: 4 dozen.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch salt
1 package (8 ounces) milk chocolate English toffee bits
1 cup chopped pecans
In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. Press firmly onto the bottom of a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in large bowl, beat the milk, egg, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Stir in toffee bits and pecans; spread evenly over baked crust.
Bake for 20-25 minutes longer or until lightly browned. Cool. Cover and chill; cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.
Moira’s Pecan Pie
2 eggs
1 C dark Karo syrup
½ C sugar
½ stick butter, melted
1 tsp vanilla
pecan halves to cover bottom of crust
1 unbaked pie shell
Beat the eggs with a wire whisk, then add Karo syrup and continue beating. Beat in sugar, then melted butter, then vanilla. Arrange pecans on bottom of piecrust into a pretty pattern, completely coveting bottom. Pour mixture carefully over pecans in a circle, not disturbing pattern. Bake one hour at 350 in the middle of the oven.
