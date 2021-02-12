Queenie Cooks: Perfect Scratch Brownies

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

A wintry mix early. Precipitation will change to a mixture of rain and freezing rain overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A wintry mix early. Precipitation will change to a mixture of rain and freezing rain overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.