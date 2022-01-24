Queenie Cooks: Pineapple Snow Cream!

I can’t count the times I’ve mentioned “snow cream” only to have someone look at me as if I’ve lost my mind. Well, today, I’m sharing my recipe for Pineapple Snow Cream – a big favorite – and the only “cooking” for this culinary delight will be “cooking up some fun.”
Here’s the thing. Having been raised in the South, with the exception of storms bringing extended frigid temperatures following a big, winter storm, snowfall has always felt like a magical, mystical thing. Farther north, it generally heralds days of digging and scraping and general inconvenience at best. But here, it’s always felt like our snow delicately floats down for a lovely, brief visit, and then politely melts away. And my memories of the snow cream mama always made on those rare snow days are so special that the mere mention of it makes me begin to salivate – and wax poetic.
One of the best things about snow days as a child was that the no-school, no-chores, we-get-to-just-play-all-day atmosphere felt like a party. (Still does) And what’s a party without ice cream? Well, since snowplows were unheard of in the sunny South back then, you certainly couldn’t drive anywhere with all that white stuff on the ground. So – TA DA – creative moms made snow cream.
I do miss watching daddy going out and scooping the pristine snow off the pump house while mama mixed up the raw eggs and sugar and milk in the kitchen. But for taste, I promise the “modern” way – with the substitution of sweetened condensed milk for the raw eggs – is just as good.
A few years ago, when I couldn’t put my hands on my usual “newfangled” sweetened condensed milk recipe, I sent a text to my sister for her famous chocolate snow cream. She texted back – quote - “Big bowl of snow, can of sweetened condensed milk, some chocolate syrup. Start stirring. Add enough milk to make it all come together. Add more chocolate if you like.” I knew that wouldn’t work for the uninitiated. So I did some experimenting with my big bowls of snow that I’d “captured” on the swing on the front porch, and she was right – for the chocolate. And if chocolate is your favorite, go for it.
But I’m going to share a complete, easy-to-follow recipe for one of my favorite things in the whole world – pineapple snow cream. With a few little tips, you’ll have it ready in no time.
Mainly, 1) it’s best to use whole milk (or whipping cream, if you have it), 2) use vanilla flavoring sparingly if you’re adding fruit, 3) chill anything you’re adding, (I keep crushed pineapple in the fridge all winter “just in case”) and 4) have everything else mixed and ready before you bring lots of snow inside - so you don’t end up with a milkshake.
I’m sharing this “by the serving” but my favorite way is just to make a big batch and have an instant party. The only real difference in how the two are made is that for single servings it’s best to stir the milk mixture (about ½ a cup) into the snow (roughly 2 cups), whereas by the batch you just stir up your milk mixture and then fold in snow until you reach the consistency you like. It’s incredibly easy, and now, whenever it snows, you’ll be ready to “cook up” a concoction very close to the homemade ice cream you get with an ice-cream freezer.
So if the concept of snow cream has always seemed a little (or a lot) odd to you, the next time you hear “It’s snowing!” just race outside, position your “catching pots,” and step back into my childhood to enjoy a big ole bowl of delicious, no-preservative snow cream. You’ll never look at winter weather forecasts the same. Enjoy!
Pineapple snow cream recipe
(Or Vanilla, or strawberry, or chocolate, or…)
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
1 cup whole milk (or whipping cream)
1 (15 ¼ oz.) can crushed pineapple, drained
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
(½ - ¾ cup sugar - optional)
2 cups (+/-) fresh, clean snow *
Mix together all ingredients except snow and adjust to taste. May add sugar, remembering that the melting snow will dilute the taste somewhat. Pour ½ cup +/- of the mixture over approximately 2 cups fresh, clean snow and quickly stir until well-combined. Eat immediately or freeze in a tightly sealed container for later. Store remaining mixture, covered, in refrigerator for subsequent servings.
NOTE: *For a big batch, have at least a dozen cups of snow on hand and stir snow into the milk mixture until desired consistency reached. This recipe is for a single serving, with extra to refrigerate for subsequent servings. Snow amount may vary greatly depending on your desired texture. May substitute fresh or frozen strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, mashed bananas or chocolate syrup for pineapple.
Also, snow texture will make a difference. Your best bet is the soft, fluffy kind, and if you’ve had layers of ice or sleet before that soft, white stuff came down it’s best not to dip all the way down to the ice balls!
