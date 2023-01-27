Queenie Cooks: Pineapple Walnut Bread

By Terry Harris
There’s something so comforting about the taste and aroma of a slice of warm fruit bread on a cold day. Pumpkin bread with its lovely spiciness just screams FALL to me. Zucchini Bread – which I once expected to hate – is a big favorite now. And there’s something so satisfying about salvaging slightly “over the hill” bananas to make a loaf of super-moist Banana nut bread.
So today, I’m sharing a similar recipe for Pineapple Walnut bread – which I particularly love. And whether you’re an accomplished cook or a total novice, I think you’ll love making, sharing, and munching down on this quick, easy and oh so delicious treat. It requires only a few basic ingredients that you probably already have on hand and even if you feel a bit intimidated at the thought of baking from scratch, I can almost guarantee that by the time this pops out of the oven you’ll wonder why you ever doubted yourself.
As with so many of my recipes, this one came about one day when I found myself scrounging around (again!) looking for SOMETHING a little different that I could bake up in a hurry for a last minute get-together, and the only thing of interest in the cabinet was a can of crushed pineapple. I didn’t want to bake cookies and I didn’t have time to prepare a cake or a pie, so I started thinking… “I wonder how pineapple bread would taste…’
Well, the answer is… it’s delicious! And the bonus is that it takes a grand total of ten minutes to move from idea to oven. And I really believe that if you follow a few simple rules, this recipe is fool proof.
First, as with pretty much all fruit breads, you’ll want to mix together the dry and wet ingredients separately and combine them just before baking. But the way you mix them is key.
When you’re preparing the “dry” part, be sure to really stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt very well to insure a smooth consistency when your bread is done.
Do not just reach into the cannister or bag and scoop up your flour in a cup. That will compact it, throw off your measurement, and most likely result in a dry, tasteless finished product. Instead, lightly spoon the flour into your measuring cup.
Another thing to consider for the “dry” part is that you can increase – or decrease - the sugar a bit depending on how sweet you want the end result to be. You generally cannot do that with delicate cake batters, but fruit breads? Go for it! It won’t appreciably affect the texture, just adjust the sweetness.
And finally, drop the walnuts into the flour mixture before adding the dry ingredients to the wet ones. I nearly forgot this part until I remembered watching Mama make fruit cakes when we were little. I always wondered why she would shake the nuts in a little flour before adding them to the batter – until I discovered that that’s what keeps them from sinking to the bottom! Don’t ask me why; I don’t know. But it works!
Preparing the wet portion of the recipe is really basic. Lightly beat the eggs – and I did use my stand mixer on low for this – easy-peasy. I added in the sugar, butter, and vanilla the same way. Nothing to it. Then stir together the wet and dry parts.
Here’s what you DON’T want to do once you put it in the oven. Do not remove the baking fruit bread from the oven to do the toothpick test for doneness. Because if it’s not done when you test it, removing it from the oven long enough to stick that toothpick in to test provides just enough time for the center of the loaf to fall – leaving a nice little valley going down the length of your loaf. It will still taste great, but look pretty? Not so much.
As for the finished product, besides smelling really heavenly, it really is pretty tasty! I particularly like it with softened cream cheese spread on top. For a sweeter taste you can beat a little sugar into the cream cheese or add a bit more to the batter/dough.
Overall, this is a flavorful, fruity loaf, and the walnuts add a very satisfying crunch to the texture and send the flavor over the top!
I recommend cutting it with a serrated knife if you want pretty slices, as it comes of the oven kind of crusty on the outside. And that’s pretty much it! Just measure, beat a bit, stir, bake, eat. Even a child can do it. Literally. And the flavor – and aroma – will delight the child in anyone. Plus it will make a perfect hostess gift as it travels well – if you can manage not to devour it the minute it comes out of the oven! Enjoy!
Pineapple Walnut Bread
Prep: 10 mins Cook: 1 hour Servings: 12
2 eggs
1 ¼ Cup white sugar
½ Cup melted butter
1 Cup crushed pineapple with juice
¾ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 ½ Cups all-purpose flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ Cup chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease one regular loaf pan. Slightly beat eggs, then add butter and sugar and beat by hand or on low until smooth. Stir in pineapple and vanilla extract.
Measure flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and walnuts into a separate bowl. Stir together thoroughly, drop in the nuts and stir a bit more.
Stir your wet and dry ingredients thoroughly, but do not beat. Transfer to prepared loaf pan and bake for 1 hour. Quickly test with toothpick without removing from oven. When toothpick comes out nearly clean, let stand in pan for 10 minutes, then remove to cooling rack until completely cool.
