Queenie Cooks: Snowball Kisses

By Terry Harris
Well, if you’re looking for something perfect for a Cookie Exchange, (or a party or a gift or …) these Snowball Kisses are quick and easy to make, require only common ingredients found in most every home, and are absolutely delicious! They also have a surprise hidden inside.
Let’s face it, whether you call them Russian Teacakes, Mexican Wedding Cookies or Snowballs, there’s just something so satisfying about crunchy little cookies covered with powdered sugar and filled with pecan bits. Add chocolate kisses and you have an instant hit!
First, the basics. Initially, the recipe for these cookies included only butter, flour, salt, powdered sugar, vanilla and pecans. That’s it. And honestly, they would be delicious even without the pecans, but … why? And I do love a recipe for something GOOD that doesn’t require a special trip to the grocery store.
But everybody knows that I always experiment at least a bit with nearly everything I make, so here’s the thing. First, I made quick work of putting together the cookie dough by using my food processor to chop the pecans. If you choose to do the same, just remember not to try to chop too many at a time or you will end up with a mess. Erm… so I’m told.
Also, if your pieces are too fine, they act like flour and dry out the dough so much that it is nearly impossible to shape them into a ball. “I hear” that if you add an extra tablespoon of butter when that happens, the end result turns out GREAT! You’re welcome!
But getting back to the “surprise inside,” I just happened to have on hand some chocolate kisses. And a little voice inside my head kept whispering, “Wonder what those cookies would taste like with those chocolate kisses baked inside?” I feared that the chocolate might ooze out and make a big ole mess as they cooked, but finally, I figured, why not?
So, I unwrapped a bunch of chocolate kisses, and started mashing the little surprise snowball cookies together with a kiss inside each. As always, for uniformity used a cookie dough scooper for these. They come in all different sizes and look like miniature ice cream scoops. If you do not have any you can fake it, but I highly recommend using them for getting in and out of the kitchen much more quickly.
Here’s another tip: you really must squeeeeeeeze this “dough” together to make the balls because it is almost the consistency of cornmeal in the bowl. It takes the warmth of your hands to make it all stick together. So, I squeezed a fistful of dough around each kiss and hoped for the best.
Tip number 3: be careful not to overbake these. You do not want them to turn brown, and made by this recipe they take 11 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Period. Actually, in my oven I have to cook them at 325 because the calibration is off and it cooks higher than it should, but that’s another story.
Anyway, I stuck them in the oven perched atop a sheet of parchment paper, waited 11 minutes for the results and, TA DA! They turned out great! With nothing to make them rise, they came out of the oven just as they went in, so with no spreading they all fit on one jelly roll pan. And as you can see from the picture of the one I cut in half, none of the chocolate oozed out. And the taste? Pretty amazing if I do say so myself!
Now, will I always make them with the chocolate inside? Maybe not. Sometimes I will prefer the classic look and taste - like for a nice reception, for example. But if I am making them for an informal group and want to surprise special people with something a little different, you bet I will stick those chocolate kisses inside.
And one of my favorite things about these is that depending on presentation, I cannot think of a single event for which they would not be perfect! You can even have fun decorating them for any holiday from Halloween (ghost faces or crazy eyeballs?) or why not make little snowman faces at Christmas?
On the other end of the spectrum, arrange them on a nice, crystal plate, and they will look perfectly elegant on any festive table. They have long been a staple at formal showers and receptions but imagine the look on the face of anyone who bit into “those powdered sugar cookies” at a bridal shower and came up with a chocolate kiss!
So, do enjoy these quick do-it-yourself Holiday treats for family and friends – or the aforementioned cookie exchange. After all, how can you beat a cookie-with-a-kiss to surprise holiday guests – or to make sure that when Santa finds a plate of these beside a tall glass of ice-cold milk you hit the top of the “Nice” list!?! Enjoy!
Snowball Kisses
1 cup plus 1 Tablespoon softened butter
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups sifted flour
1 1/4 cups finely chopped pecans
30 chocolate kisses
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- In stand mixer cream butter and powdered sugar. Mix in salt, vanilla, flour and pecans.
- Roll/squeeze dough into one-inch balls around the chocolate kisses. (For uniform sizes, I like to dip each one out with a cookie dough scoop.)
- Place on parchment covered baking sheets a few inches part. Bake for 11 minutes. Do not over bake
- Remove from oven and let cool slightly.
- Pour 1 cup powdered sugar in large Ziploc bag. Gently add 3-4 cookies at a time and roll them gently in the bottom of the bag.
- Use fork to gently scoop out each cookie. Place on cooling racks. Once completely cooled roll in powdered sugar bag again, gently tap to shake off excess, and enjoy.
