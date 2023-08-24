Queenie Cooks: Speedy Pineapple Flat Cake

By Terry Harris
What’s light, refreshing, and absolutely perfect when you’re in a hurry, on a budget, and need a dessert that requires very few ingredients, looks, and tastes like it’s from scratch but… well...begins with a box of cake mix? This “doctored” Pineapple Cream Cheese Flat Cake!
I know, I know, “It’s a cake mix cake???” Well, anyone who knows me knows that I love making all kinds of desserts – especially cakes – from scratch. But I have discovered that with a little thought and planning, you actually can transform a box-cake mix into something pretty tasty. This one certainly is!.
The recipe actually was born of desperation several years ago when I volunteered to make 150 desserts – with serious budgetary restraints - for a meal for some special volunteers. A group of us had spent a great deal of time and effort on planning, producing, and delivering “We Care” meals for housebound folks taking care of family members with debilitating situations.
Naturally I wanted the desserts to be something special, but try as I might, I could find nothing matching that requirement that also would fit into the budget. I had heard a lot about “doctored cakes” and according to my research, it was possible to end up with a good cake that would be both affordable on the tightest budget and nearly impossible to tell from homemade. Sooooo – I did some experimenting!
I knew that I’d have to forego all the fresh fruits, coconuts, nuts, chocolate chips and other delicious things I like to add to favorite sweet treats because, although they can give a great flavor boost, unfortunately, they can give the budget an even bigger one.
After some creative shopping, I found brand name crushed pineapple on special. I played with a good but inexpensive cake mix and that pineapple and discovered that, while the first attempt was tasty, the milk in it made it brown much too quickly. For the next attempt, I went back to the water suggested in the original box recipe, but I replaced the oil it called for with softened butter – which was also on sale. Now, I was getting somewhere!
Finally, I added an extra egg to improve the texture, and it looked pretty good! I poured the resulting batter into a large, flat pan (because I knew all the pineapple to make it extra moist would also keep it from rising much) and popped it into the oven.
Since one of the biggest potential problems with any cake is dryness that can result from over-cooking, I was careful to remove the cake from the oven just as soon as a toothpick pressed into the center came out ALMOST dry – but with tiny bits of batter still clinging to the wood.
As it cooled, since I refuse to use pre-made frostings since the real deal is too easy to make – and tastes infinitely better, I whipped up some extra-creamy cream-cheese frosting. (Yes, cream cheese was on special, too!) I’m sure any good, homemade frosting would work, but it’s hard to beat a good cream cheese frosting for elevating any dessert from good to great, so that was my one splurge. If the budget hadn’t been an issue, I’d have added nuts and coconut to the batter and it probably would end up tasting like a pina colada.
But you know what? That experimental Pineapple Cream Cheese Flat Cake was delicious just as it was! It was moist, surprisingly refreshing due to all the pineapple, and because of its thin presentation, every bite had a nice bit of frosting – always a plus
There are tons of “doctored cake” recipes on the internet, and I imagine some of those are pretty good as well. Will the results always be as good as an “I spent hours and hours preparing a from-scratch” cake? Probably not. But this particular Pineapple Cream Cheese Quick Cake really is a delicious, beautifully textured dessert, and when I make it now, I always add pecans – which elevate it from delicious to fabulous!
Would I recommend a “doctored” cake mix cake for a formal occasion. Wellll, maybe not – even though some experts swear that the really good boxed mix cakes can be superior to scratch cakes. But I definitely would unhesitatingly recommend it for the next time you’re preparing for a potluck, school “carnival” or any other informal group festivity. And I guarantee that this one will be better than most anything you can find at the supermarket.
So, there you have it! A quick, tasty, super-simple and inexpensive sweet treat that always draws raves. And speaking of “treats” – if you cut it into small squares it also makes delicious “little party bites” for any occasion! So go ahead – try it! It just might just become your new favorite in-a-hurry dessert. Enjoy!
Queenie Cooks: Pineapple Cream Cheese Quick Cake
Prep time - 15 minutes Cook Time – 20 minutes Total Time - 35 minutes
1 box yellow cake mix
3 large eggs
½ cup softened butter
1 20 oz can crushed pineapple (with juice)
FROSTING
8 oz cream cheese, softened
4 tablespoons butter, softened
6 cups powdered sugar
6 tablespoons cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat together cake mix, eggs, butter, water, and pineapple on medium 2 minutes or until well combined. Pour into greased 9x13 pan*. Bake 18 - 20 minutes or until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted comes out mostly clean. Remove to a wire rack to cool.
For frosting, beat softened cream cheese and butter on medium speed until creamy. Beat in powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time. Add cream and vanilla and beat until smooth. Spread over cooled cake. Chill.
NOTES: This works in either a 9 x 13 or 18 x 13 pan. (I generally use the larger, disposable size with a top if making these for taking to events.) Just watch your cooking time as it will need to be adjusted substantially from one size to the other. The key is to carefully watch and test with toothpicks until the batter still adheres in tiny bits to the pick – not a completely bare pick.
Because of all the pineapple this rises very little; thus, “flat cake.” Thoroughly cool (or freeze) cake before frosting.
