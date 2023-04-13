Queenie Cooks: The Best Fresh Lime Pound Cake

(And you can, too!)
By Terry Harris
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, today we’re going to make something that’s soooo moist and delicious that everyone will want your recipe, AND it’s perfect for any occasion.
Let’s start off by debunking a popular myth: pound cakes are NOT difficult to make. Nor do they have to be dry. And they certainly don’t have to be “just plain cakes.” This Fresh Lime Pound Cake, in fact, is simple to make, and with its sweetly tart flavor, it’s one of the most popular desserts I’ve ever made – and much less time-consuming to prepare than any layer cake.
Contrary to popular belief, the name “pound cake” is not an indication that the final product will weigh a pound. Actually, the original pound cake recipe, developed in the early 18th century, actually did call for a pound of flour, a pound of eggs, a pound of sugar and a pound of butter. So it should more accurately have been called a four pound cake. In fact, in France – where some believe the recipe was developed – it’s called quatre-quarts, which means "four quarts," with a quart referring to a pound. And that’s as much of the pound cake mystique as we need to bother with, because, again, they’re just not difficult to prepare.
Here’s the most important rule for making a great pound cake: always start with all your ingredients at room temperature. For butter to cream well and the milk and eggs to do what you want them to, the closer they are to normal room temperature the better. Yes, if you forgot to take them out early, you can speed up the process a bit. Just make sure you don’t let the butter get warm enough to begin to melt or the eggs to start setting.
The relatively cool oven temperature is important so that your cake will cook through without scorching on the outside. If you’re not familiar with the term “creaming” it just means beating the ingredients together until the mixture is light and, well, creamy!
And you know how I’m always urging, “Have fun adjusting your recipes to your own taste?” Do NOT do that with a pound cake. “Playing” with recipes is great for soups, salads, casseroles - all kinds of things! But not for baking. For example, three cups of all-purpose (plain) flour means exactly three cups – preferably lightly spooned into the measuring cup and leveled off with a knife. Because if you just dip your cup into the bag or cannister, the flour will be compressed, you’ll have too much flour, and your pound cake may very well end up tasting dry.
It is also important when making a pound cake to scrape down the sides of the bowl often and not to overbeat your batter. You want to make sure that all the ingredients are well and evenly blended, but you don’t want to end up with too much air in the mix.
Now, here’s little secret – just between us. This recipe is loosely based on a Key Lime Pound Cake recipe that I found – and tweaked a bit – and loved. But key limes are expensive, difficult to find sometimes, and so tiny that working with them can be a royal pain in the – well, you know. So I use Persian limes (the “regular” ones you’ll find at any grocery store - or embellishing drinks) and they make a WONDERFUL cake – I promise. (Secret #2 - I even made this with lemons once, and that was delicious as well – just different.)
Here’s my last tip. For this pound cake – or any pound cake – it’s a good idea to back off a little on the toothpick test. When you insert a toothpick or skewer into the center of your pound cake to test for doneness, rather than waiting until the toothpick comes out absolutely dry, remove the cake from the oven when there still are a few little crumbs clinging to your tester when you extract it from your baking cake. That way, it will be even more moist and delicious. I promise.
One more thing! This cake is pretty close to perfection just as written. But as you can see by the pictures, switching from a simple tube pan to a more decorative Bundt pan can also take your presentation from “Nice!” to “Wow!” Trust me – the taste is already there. And if you LOVE the taste of lime like I do, making a little extra glaze to soak into the top takes this cake all the way up to the top of ANY chart!
Enjoy!
Fresh Lime Pound Cake
Prep 25 mins Cook time 1 hour 15 mins Total time 1 hour 40 mins Serves: 12
1 cup butter, softened ½ cup shortening
3 cups sugar 6 large eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour ½ teaspoon baking powder
⅛ teaspoon salt 1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extra 1 teaspoon lime zest
¼ cup fresh Key lime juice
Fresh Lime Glaze
1 cup powdered sugar 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Make sure ALL ingredients are at room temperature. Preheat oven to 325°. Beat butter and shortening until creamy, then add sugar slowly on medium until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each just until blended.
Stir flour, baking powder, and salt together and add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour. Beat on low speed only until blended after each. Stir in vanilla, zest, and lime juice. Pour into greased and floured 10-inch (12-cup) tube pan or Bundt pan.
Bake at 325° for 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 to 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack.
Whisk together lime juice, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Immediately brush over top and sides of cake. Cool completely.
NOTES: This is WONDERFUL WARM. My oven runs hot, so I started on 325, but dropped to 320 when I put the cake in the oven, then baked it 1 hour 15 minutes. It wasn’t quite done so I baked it for 5 more - PERFECT! I also added an extra teaspoon of lime juice and a bit more powdered sugar to the glaze. YUM!
