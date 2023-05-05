Queenie Cooks: Ultimate Loaded Carrot Cake

By Terry Harris
This week’s recipe is phenomenal, but – true confession – while trying to reconstruct “the best carrot cake I ever tasted” from memory I did just about everything possible WRONG. Spoiler alert – the story does come with a happy ending – and a truly glorious cake – but it was a bumpy ride!
When I was in college, someone shared a slice of a carrot cake that she had just prepared by her mother’s recipe. It was love at first bite. I begged her for that recipe, and was rewarded with what I still consider the Holy Grail of cakes. I carefully tucked it away in a special box where it rested for many years – or so I thought.
Fast forward to last week when I realized that the birthday cake I had promised someone special HAD to be a carrot cake. Well, I’ve moved many times since dorm days, and that box did not survive the journey. Undaunted – mostly – I began to look online for something similar to what I remembered.
Unlike the dry, over-spiced “regular” carrot cakes prevalent today, that one was so incredibly moist and filled with pineapple, coconut, raisins, and pecans and covered with cream cheese frosting. As I read dozens of online recipes, every one seemed to be of the “dry” variety.
Finally, I found two possibilities, read the comments and reviews, and believed that if I blended parts of each into one recipe - with my own tweaks - the result would be just what I wanted.
Well, among the tweaks I came up with, I used a trick Mama taught me for plumping raisins to make them tender and juicy. I added those to the batter along with the pineapple and coconut and nuts and ended up with a 100% made from scratch, versatile, super-moist, absolutely heavenly carrot cake. The method for preparation could not be simpler, and had I simply stuck with my own directions all would have been well. But I was so determined that this cake must be perfect – and live up to the memories – that I kept second-guessing myself.
How bad was I? WELL, first of all, I decided to freeze the layers to increase the moisture, figuring that also would make it easier to transport the finished cake if I frosted the frozen layers just before leaving so it could hold together while defrosting in transit.
Then I began to worry that I might have let the layers brown too much. Suppose it tasted scorched? So I took those frozen layers out, grabbed my trusty bread knife, and carefully peeled off a thin layer all the way around the outside of each. Of course, those now-pale sides made the bottoms look even more brown by comparison. So I shaved those, too, although I had realized by now that those “shavings” were delicious and not scorched at all.
Faced with the two pale, half-frozen layers I was still afraid it might still taste dry. So – I truly blush to confess – I decided to use an old poke-cake trick and inject a little fruit juice into the cooked layers. Except – I had neither juice nor time to go get some. Sooooo… remembering the raisin water I’d discarded earlier, I got out more raisins, made a little more “raisin juice”, carefully poked tiny holes into each half-frozen layer, and then spooned just a touch of that concoction on top of each layer. Honestly, it wasn’t enough to make a difference, but I felt like I was doing SOMETHING to further ensure that this cake would be perfect.
Like I said, there was a happy ending as, in spite of my best (or worst) efforts, this turned out to be one of the best cakes I ever made – which, I suppose, proves that the “new” recipe is incredibly forgiving. And if the recipe looks funny to you, rest easy. You don’t need baking powder as the baking soda helps this cake rise, any neutral-flavored oil will work, and I love a combination of white and brown sugar, but you can use just the white if you like. Also, pre-shredded carrots are an option, but your cake won’t be as moist and tender. And you could eliminate the pineapple, coconut, or nuts but I hope you at least try the raisins “plumped up” like Mama taught me. They got the biggest raves when we finally cut into that cake!
Enjoy!
QUEENIE’S ULTIMATE LOADED CARROT CAKE
2 cups (260 grams) all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 pinch salt
½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 ¼ cups vegetable oil
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup lightly packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 large eggs, at room temperature
3 cups grated peeled carrots, 5 to 6 medium carrots
1 Cup coconut flakes
1 Cup crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1/2 cup raisins - plumped *
Plump raisins, if using, by placing them in a small bowl and covering them with an extra half inch with water. Microwave until water begins to bubble, then set aside to absorb the water and cool while you do the rest.
Position a rack in the middle of the oven.
Grease two 9-inch round cake pans, line the bottom with parchment paper and then grease the top. Or grease and flour the bottom and sides of both pans. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
Whisk flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a medium bowl until very well blended. In a separate bowl, whisk the oil, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla. Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking after each one. Scrape sides and bottom of bowl, then gently stir in dry ingredients in three parts until batter is smooth.
Stir in carrots, nuts, coconut, pineapple, and raisins. Divide batter between the prepared cake pans.
Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out barely clean, about 35 to 45 minutes. Cool cakes in pans on a rack for 15 minutes, then turn layers out onto cooling racks. When completely cool, frost with the cream cheese frosting and top with chopped nuts.
Cream Cheese Frosting
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese – room temperature
¼ Cup butter – room temperature
1 ½ - 2 Cups confectionery sugar
Beat together butter and cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Continue beating, adding confectionery sugar until desired thickness and sweetness.
NOTES: I double this frosting recipe, and the cake gets even better if you make it a day or two ahead. It will keep in the refrigerator, tightly covered, for at least a week.
Commented
