Queenie Cooks: Very Berry Cake!

By Terry Harris
A few years back I was intrigued by a recipe for a fairly unusual-sounding cake and thought that with the introduction of some raspberries and blueberries and whipped cream, it would be perfect for a light, moist, delicious summertime treat.
Guess what? I was right! And it’s so simple to make! After all, who wants to be tied to a hot kitchen for hours when there are so many fun summertime things to do elsewhere? And this luscious, moist cake filled with fresh berries just begs to be topped with homemade whipped cream, so today I’m throwing in a simple recipe for making that as well!
The first time I made it, I was housesitting for some friends, and the adventure of cooking in a strange kitchen using unfamiliar kitchen tools inspired some fun with variations. I experimented with coating the pans with butter and then dusting that with granulated sugar rather than flour, and oh my!!! What a nice crunch that added! But that was just the beginning of the fun, and after I played with this recipe, I have to say that the end result is pretty spectacular!
Yes, prepare to be dazzled, as this is one of the most flexible recipes ever. It starts off as a super-moist butter cake, but after that, the options are only limited by your imagination. Actually, the cake recipe I started with did not even call for berries. I added those. But you could try adding two cups of – well, almost anything? I’m thinking flake coconut, chocolate chunks or toasted nuts would be wonderful in this, and if you’re baking it in two loaf pans rather than a Bundt, you can even divide the batter and do two different cakes altogether!
But getting back to my Very Berry Cake, basically it’s a wonderful, super-moist, simple-to make yellow cake with fresh fruit added. However, even at that, there are some substitutions you can make to make this one uniquely your own.
For example, I love sour cream, which was in the original recipe. But one time when I was out of that I used yogurt and it was delicious and is now my go-to. Adding a little almond extract, citrus zest, or dark rum can change the flavor altogether. You could even divide the batter, add some cocoa to half, then swirl the two together into a fun – and delicious pattern.
One thing that I highly recommend is serving this cake with some simple homemade whipped cream. After years using commercial ready-made toppings, I finally realized that homemade whipped cream made with just three simple ingredients really does taste 100% better in both the texture and flavor departments. It comes together in only a few minutes and so creamy, light, and delicious.
A few things to remember when making any whipped cream is the colder the better. This is why some people like to chill the mixing bowl first, which also yields a lighter whipped cream. And as there is a very fine line between perfect, soft whipped cream and over-mixed, grainy whipped cream, stay with it, testing often, until it’s ready. And for perfect medium peaks, stop the rotation of the beaters and lift them from the bowl to test. If you have a peak that will droop slightly but not collapse, you’re there!
Now, if you feel like experimenting, go for it! But if you just want a simple, delicious, fool-proof summer berry cake, I think you’ll find that, as Goldilocks said, this Very Berry Cake is jusssssst right! Enjoy!
Queenie’s Very Berry Cake
Makes 2 loaves or 1 Bundt
3 Cups sugar
2 ¾ Cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 sticks butter, softened
6 large eggs
1 ¼ Cups yogurt
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
2 Cups mixed raspberries and blueberries
Preheat oven to 350. Coat inside of pan(s) with butter, then dust with granulated sugar. Whisk flour, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. In a separate bowl, cream together butter and sugar until just becoming fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each. Stir in yogurt and vanilla. Slowly stir in dry ingredients ONLY until batter looks smooth. Lightly toss berries with 2 Tablespoons flour, then stir into mixture. Pour into prepared pan and bake at 350° F about an hour, until a thin, serrated knife (not a toothpick!) inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool 10 minutes, then turn out to cool completely. Serve with whipped cream and fresh berries.
Homemade Whipped Cream
Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 0 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes Yield: 2 cups
NOTE: This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled.
- 1 cup cold heavy cream or heavy whipping cream
- 2 Tablespoons confectioners’ sugar or granulated sugar*
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1. Using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla extract on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, about 3-4 minutes. Medium peaks are between soft/loose peaks and stiff peaks and are the perfect consistency for topping and piping on desserts.
2. Use immediately or cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Freezing prepared whipped cream works, but it sometimes loses its creamy texture.
* Sugar: If you’re only working with a couple Tablespoons of sugar, it doesn’t really make a difference whether you use granulated or powdered sugar, but for larger batches sometimes the granules are discernible, so you’ll want to use confectioners’ sugar.
