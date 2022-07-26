By Terry Harris
This week, I’m sharing an adventure! It all started when my sister offered to bring back some fresh mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano “and a few other things” from NYC for making pizzas with all the fresh vegetables coming in now. We talked about sun-ripened tomatoes and all the basil I have growing out back until I was practically drooling on my phone.
Then she asked if she could borrow my pasta maker for the crusts. I confess that it took a few minutes to shift my eyebrows back down from my hairline after that query. How on earth was she planning to get big, round circles of dough out of a six inch wide rolling device? But she explained that she had been experimenting with making individual, freeform, extra-thin crust pizzas, with all kinds of farm-fresh ingredients – and sent me a picture of one that she had made the day before. That’s when I told her she could use my pasta maker as long as I could come play, too!
On the appointed day, I went down to the farm with pasta maker and fresh basil in hand, and oh, my, they really WERE that good! But I’m getting ahead of myself. First, we assembled the topping possibilities – including, in addition to the local fresh veggies, some olives, EVOO, and other goodies she had brought down on the train. She had made the dough the night before, so we immediately started playing. We rolled out long, oval-ish, thin pizza crusts and pricked them with her docker - (Yes, that made the trip on the train as well) – which is basically a dough pricker that looks like you shrunk a lawn-aerator to hand-size. I’m sure a fork would have worked just as well, but new toys are always more fun.
After that we just had fun experimenting with veggies and cheeses. I loved the thin, crispy crust, and we all agreed that substituting fresh tomato slices for the more common cooked sauce for a topping was fantastic. And all the different fresh tomatoes we used for that were good, but the yellow heirloom tomato (which also made the trip up on the train) was the flavor winner. The fresh basil – cooked and uncooked – was another winner, and the fresh tomato sauce (recipe below) was good, too. I do think that next time, I may try just spooning that on like a very fine salsa after cooking, but the one thing we all agreed on was that the sprinkling of coarse salt is a must.
I’m including the details for what we used this time within the recipe, so they’ll stay with the recipe if you cut it out to save. But you can have fun making your own “summerfresh” pizzas any way you like. The dough? Use any recipe you like – or just buy a pizza crust. I really don’t think you can go wrong with these things. I will say that if you’re lucky enough to be able to flake some real Parmigiano Reggiano on top after cooking, (it’s a wonder that that train made it here with all the goodies she had packed on it) that’s a show stopper.
So there you have it! Making these together with some other family members was great fun, but you could easily just make dinner for one, as my sister said the dough freezes beautifully. You can even go ahead and roll out your crusts, pre-bake them for four minutes, and then pop into the freezer ready to top and finish baking later. Who knew? However you do it, and whatever toppings you choose, I’ll bet you’ll find that even people who aren’t big pizza fans will love these. I certainly did. So go ahead! Have your own Summerfresh Pizza Adventure! And then write to me at smilinatyanow@aol.com and let me know what You did! Enjoy!
Quick and Easy Pizza Dough
1 ¾ Cups flour
½ tsp salt
¾ Cup warm water
1 Tablespoon sugar
1 Tablespoon yeast
Desired toppings, including EVOO and coarse-grind salt
Preheat oven to 450. Mix warm water, sugar and yeast together. Let that sit for 5 minutes. Add flour and salt, mix until smooth and let it rise for 10 minutes. (Kitchenaid mixer with dough hook works fine for this.) Cut dough into half or thirds, and roll out until very thin with rolling pin or pasta maker. Prick the surface all over with a fork. Let sit for 10 minutes. Top as desired.* Bake in preheated 450 degree oven on a flat-surface dish, or on the oven rack or on aluminum foil on the oven rack (That’s the one I chose) for about 15 - 20 minutes, or until the edges are nice and brown. It should be pretty crispy.
* Here’s what I recommend for topping, as shown in the pictures: Drizzle/spread a very thin layer of EVOO over your extra thin crusts. Top with tomato slices and/or fresh tomato basil sauce and sprinkle with coarse salt. Place tomato slices or fresh tomato topping (or both) on the oil and salt. Add whatever toppings you like – olives, onions, peppers, mushrooms, any veggies and/or pepperoni or Canadian Bacon. Just know that they’ll need to be pretty thinly sliced, and if using sausage, hamburger, bacon – any raw meat – you’ll need to pre-cook it. Top with slices of fresh mozzarella or the grated kind you get at any grocery store. Both are great! Sprinkle on shredded fresh basil before or after cooking – or both. Top with parmesan cheese, and enjoy!
Fresh Tomato Basil Topping/Sauce
2 Cups whole cherry tomatoes. (Or whatever kind of tomatoes you have.)
½ Cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 small clove garlic (optional)
¼ teaspoon salt
Generous grating (1/4 teaspoon) black pepper
Place tomatoes in food processor with basil and garlic and process til very fine. Add salt, pepper and EVOO and process until thoroughly blended together. Taste to adjust seasoning. Strain out watery liquid. Spoon onto pizza crust before or after baking as either a sauce or a fresh, uncooked topping.
